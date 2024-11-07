 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tsitsipas severely criticises ‘drag’ longer format of Masters 1000 events

Tsitsipas’ appraisal echoes that of former World No. 1 Andy Roddick, who earlier this week criticised the change in format saying: “They’re so stupid, they’re so dumb, it’s the worst.”

Published : Nov 07, 2024 19:18 IST , Paris - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Tsitsipas lost last week to eventual champion Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters, the last event of its kind on the calendar.
Tsitsipas lost last week to eventual champion Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters, the last event of its kind on the calendar. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Tsitsipas lost last week to eventual champion Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters, the last event of its kind on the calendar. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas believes the decision to extend several Masters 1000 events from one week to two is having a detrimental effect on players and tournaments alike.

Tsitsipas’ appraisal echoes that of former World No. 1 Andy Roddick, who earlier this week criticised the change in format saying: “They’re so stupid, they’re so dumb, it’s the worst.”

This year five of the nine Masters events -- the most important tournaments after the Grand Slams -- were played across two weeks, with plans to expand the playing fields in Toronto and Cincinnati in 2025.

“The two-week Masters 1000s have turned into a drag,” Tsitsipas, a three-time champion in Monte Carlo, which is still held over one week, wrote Thursday on his X account.

“The quality has definitely dropped. Players aren’t getting the recovery or training time they need, with constant matches and no space for the intense work off the court.”

Tsitsipas lost last week to eventual champion Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters, the last event of its kind on the calendar.

While Indian Wells and Miami are long-standing two-week tournaments, Tsitsipas says making what was once the exception now commonplace -- with Madrid, Rome and Shanghai also spread over 12 days of competition -- is hurting the sport.

ALSO READ: ATP Finals 2024: Sinner, Alcaraz drawn in different groups

“It’s ironic that the ATP Tour committed to this format without knowing if it could actually improve the schedule, but the quality likewise,” said Tsitsipas.

“Paris got it right, done in a week. Exciting and easy to follow. Just how it’s supposed to be.

“If the goal was to ease the calendar, extending every 1000 to two weeks is a backwards move. Sometimes, it feels like they’re fixing what wasn’t broken.”

Related Topics

Stefanos Tsitsipas /

ATP /

Paris Masters /

Alexander Zverev /

Andy Roddick

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore to deliver keynote address at Sportstar Jaipur Conclave
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: Korou Singh starts for KBFC, Noah on the bench
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 2024: Ashu’s Dabang Delhi K.C. takes on Fazel’s Bengal Warriorz
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tsitsipas severely criticises ‘drag’ longer format of Masters 1000 events
    AFP
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mumbai eyes huge first-innings lead after Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad punish hapless Odisha on Day 2
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Tsitsipas severely criticises ‘drag’ longer format of Masters 1000 events
    AFP
  2. ATP Finals 2024: Sinner, Alcaraz drawn in different groups
    Team Sportstar
  3. WTA Finals 2024: Swiatek to face alternate Kasatkina in must-win match after injured Pegula pulls out
    AFP
  4. WTA Finals 2024: Zheng beats Paolini, marches into semifinals, Rybakina beats Sabalenka
    Reuters
  5. Rithvik-Cabral pair shocks top seeds to reach Moselle Open semifinals
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore to deliver keynote address at Sportstar Jaipur Conclave
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: Korou Singh starts for KBFC, Noah on the bench
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 2024: Ashu’s Dabang Delhi K.C. takes on Fazel’s Bengal Warriorz
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tsitsipas severely criticises ‘drag’ longer format of Masters 1000 events
    AFP
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mumbai eyes huge first-innings lead after Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad punish hapless Odisha on Day 2
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment