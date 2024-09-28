MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

China Open: Sinner beats Safiullin in Beijing as WADA appeals his steroid case

Sinner’s fate will now be determined by the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport after WADA said it filed an appeal on Thursday.

Published : Sep 28, 2024 16:58 IST , BEIJING - 3 MINS READ

AP
Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates a point in the Men’s Singles Round of 16 against Roman Safiullin of Russia on Day 6 of the China Open at the National Tennis Center on September 28, 2024 in Beijing, China.
Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates a point in the Men’s Singles Round of 16 against Roman Safiullin of Russia on Day 6 of the China Open at the National Tennis Center on September 28, 2024 in Beijing, China. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates a point in the Men’s Singles Round of 16 against Roman Safiullin of Russia on Day 6 of the China Open at the National Tennis Center on September 28, 2024 in Beijing, China. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner rallied to beat Roman Safiullin 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the second round of the China Open on Saturday and learned afterwards that his steroid case is far from over.

While Sinner was on court in Beijing, the World Anti-Doping Agency announced it was seeking a ban of one to two years for the U.S. Open champion who tested positive twice for an anabolic steroid in March but was not suspended in a decision by an independent tribunal announced by the International Tennis Integrity Agency on August 20 because the ITIA determined he was not to blame.

Sinner’s fate will now be determined by the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport after WADA said it filed an appeal on Thursday.

On court Saturday, the two-time Grand Slam champion again found himself behind in the Chinese capital after Safiullin broke serve twice to claim the opening set.

Sinner’s power and laser-like accuracy from the baseline gradually chipped away at his Russian opponent and helped the Italian to win seven straight games from 2-2 in the second set to take the ascendancy and close out a gritty win.

Sinner, who has reached at least the quarterfinals at every tour-level event he has played in 2024, will next play Jiri Lehecka, who earlier defeated Roberto Bautista Agut 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.

ALSO READ: Sabalenka wins opener to launch Beijing title bid

Also Saturday, Italy’s Flavio Cabolli advanced after a 6-4, 6-2 win over Pavel Kotov.

Third-seeded Daniil Medvedev played his second-round match against French veteran Adrian Mannarino later Saturday.

Third-seeded Jasmine Paolini of Italy rallied from a poor first set to beat Denmark’s Clara Tauson 1-6, 7-5, 6-4. Paolini will play Poland’s Magda Linette after the 31st-seeded player also needed three sets to progress past Moyuka Uchijima 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Ninth-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia beat Croatian Jana Fett 6-1, 6-2. She will play Amanda Anisimova, who beat Camila Osorio of Colombia 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova was upset 1-6, 6-4, 7-5 by Romania’s Jaqueline Cristian.

Tomas Machac upset fifth-seeded Tommy Paul 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) to advance to the quarterfinals and continued a disappointing week for the top-seeded players in Tokyo.

Top-seeded Taylor Fritz, third-seeded Casper Ruud and fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas were all beaten in the first round before second-seeded Hubert Hurkacz was also eliminated as he lost to U.S. Open semifinalist Jack Draper 6-4, 6-4 in the second round.

Sixth-seeded Holger Rune is the highest-ranked seed remaining in the draw. Rune, from Denmark, beat home favourite Yoshihito Nishioka 6-2, 6-4.

Defending champion Ben Shelton, the No. 8 seed, is the only other seeded player left in the quarterfinal draw.

Alex Michelsen of the U.S. also advanced after a 6-1, 6-4 win over Australian Christopher O’Connell to set up a quarterfinal match against Machac.

Kei Nishikori beat Jordan Thompson 6-2, 6-3 and will play Rune in the quarterfinals.

Related Topics

Jannik Sinner /

China Open /

Jasmine Paolini

Latest on Sportstar

  1. China Open: Sinner beats Safiullin in Beijing as WADA appeals his steroid case
    AP
  2. Presidents Cup: International Team fights back to tie U.S. 5-5
    PTI
  3. China Open 2024: Bopanna-Dodig pair knocked out in first round
    PTI
  4. SL vs NZ, Highlights 2nd Test: New Zealand loses five wickets after following on; Blundell, Phillips at crease at Day 3 Stumps
    Team Sportstar
  5. Newcastle United vs Manchester City LIVE updates, Premier League: Grealish starts, no Isak for NUFC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. China Open: Sinner beats Safiullin in Beijing as WADA appeals his steroid case
    AP
  2. China Open 2024: Bopanna-Dodig pair knocked out in first round
    PTI
  3. AITA elects new office bearers, holds official declaration of result
    PTI
  4. China Open: Sabalenka wins opener to launch Beijing title bid
    AFP
  5. Jannik Sinner doping case: WADA appeals to CAS, seeks ban on player
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. China Open: Sinner beats Safiullin in Beijing as WADA appeals his steroid case
    AP
  2. Presidents Cup: International Team fights back to tie U.S. 5-5
    PTI
  3. China Open 2024: Bopanna-Dodig pair knocked out in first round
    PTI
  4. SL vs NZ, Highlights 2nd Test: New Zealand loses five wickets after following on; Blundell, Phillips at crease at Day 3 Stumps
    Team Sportstar
  5. Newcastle United vs Manchester City LIVE updates, Premier League: Grealish starts, no Isak for NUFC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment