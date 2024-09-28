MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Presidents Cup: International Team fights back to tie U.S. 5-5

Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im sparked a stunning International Team fightback with a record-tying 7 & 6 rout over Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele in the first match of Friday’s Foursomes session

Published : Sep 28, 2024 16:57 IST , Montreal - 2 MINS READ

PTI
International team member Hideki Matsuyama of Japan shakes hands with United States team members Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele during the Presidents Cup golf tournament.
International team member Hideki Matsuyama of Japan shakes hands with United States team members Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele during the Presidents Cup golf tournament. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

International team member Hideki Matsuyama of Japan shakes hands with United States team members Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele during the Presidents Cup golf tournament. | Photo Credit: AP

Sahith Theegala and partner Collin Morikawa suffered a big defeat in their second match as the International Team fought back brilliantly with a 5-0 sweep to tie United States 5-5 in the Presidents Cup.

Theegala and Morikawa were outplayed 5 and 4 by Australian veteran Adam Scott and Taylor Pendrith.

Scott made more history by earning his 22nd point in what was an unprecedented 11th International Team appearance.

A day after the U.S. Team won all five Four-ball matches, the International Team won all five matches, the first time in Presidents Cup history with multiple session sweeps.

Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im sparked a stunning International Team fightback with a record-tying 7 & 6 rout over Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele in the first match of Friday’s Foursomes session before Si Woo Kim and Byeong Hun An put the bow on a 5-0 reversal over the star-studded US. Team to leave the Presidents Cup all tied at 5-5 at Royal Montreal golf course on Friday.

Following the American demolition job in Thursday’s Four-ball session where the title holders won all five matches, Mike Weir’s International Team showed up in full force to put life back into the biennial team competition.

Kim, a captain’s pick, rolled in a pressure-packed 15-foot par putt on the final green of the last match in front of his team and a raucous home crowds as he and An produced a 1-up victory over World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley.

Canadian stars Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes also enjoyed a 6 & 5 win over Wyndham Clark and Tony Finau while Jason Day and Christiaan Bezuidenhout edged out Max Homa and Brian Harman 1-up as the International Team brilliantly bounced back from Thursday’s setback as they chase only a second Presidents Cup victory.

ALSO READ | Presidents Cup: Team International makes remarkable comeback to draw level with USA on Day 2

Matsuyama, a 10-time PGA TOUR winner, and Im dovetailed brilliantly in the alternate-shot format as they closed out Cantlay and Schauffele, who until Friday, was undefeated as a pair in Foursomes at the event.

The Asian stars didn’t allow their opponents to win a single hole, missing only two fairways and two greens through 12 holes, and brilliantly made seven straight birdies to close out their match.

Round 2 Results:
Foursomes – International 5, United States 0 Match 6: Hideki Matsuyama/Sungjae Im (INT) def. Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele (U.S.), 7 and 6 Match 7: Adam Scott/Taylor Pendrith (INT) def. Sahith Theegala/Collin Morikawa (U.S.), 5 and 4 Match 8: Christiaan Bezuidenhout/Jason Day (INT) def. Max Homa/Brian Harman (U.S.), 1-up Match 9: Corey Conners/Mackenzie Hughes (INT) def. Wyndham Clark/Tony Finau (U.S.), 6 and 5 Match 10: Si Woo Kim/Byeong Hun An (INT) def. Scottie Scheffler/Russell Henley (U.S.), 1-up.
Overall Score: United States 5, International 5 R1 (Four-ball): United States 5, International 0 R2 (Foursomes): International 5, U.S. 0.

Related stories

Related Topics

Sahith Theegala /

Adam Scott /

Hideki Matsuyama /

Sungjae Im /

Presidents Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. China Open: Sinner beats Safiullin in Beijing as WADA appeals his steroid case
    AP
  2. Presidents Cup: International Team fights back to tie U.S. 5-5
    PTI
  3. China Open 2024: Bopanna-Dodig pair knocked out in first round
    PTI
  4. SL vs NZ, Highlights 2nd Test: New Zealand loses five wickets after following on; Blundell, Phillips at crease at Day 3 Stumps
    Team Sportstar
  5. Newcastle United vs Manchester City LIVE updates, Premier League: Grealish starts, no Isak for NUFC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. Presidents Cup: International Team fights back to tie U.S. 5-5
    PTI
  2. Presidents Cup: Team International makes remarkable comeback to draw level with USA on Day 2
    AP
  3. Golconda Masters: N Thangaraja takes lead; Angad, Danek, Saarthak tied at second after round two
    Team Sportstar
  4. Seven Ladies European Tour champions to participate in October’s Women’s Indian Open golf tournament
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Schauffele and Finau to lead US charge at Presidents Cup
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. China Open: Sinner beats Safiullin in Beijing as WADA appeals his steroid case
    AP
  2. Presidents Cup: International Team fights back to tie U.S. 5-5
    PTI
  3. China Open 2024: Bopanna-Dodig pair knocked out in first round
    PTI
  4. SL vs NZ, Highlights 2nd Test: New Zealand loses five wickets after following on; Blundell, Phillips at crease at Day 3 Stumps
    Team Sportstar
  5. Newcastle United vs Manchester City LIVE updates, Premier League: Grealish starts, no Isak for NUFC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment