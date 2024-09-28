Presidents Cup: International Team fights back to tie U.S. 5-5

Sahith Theegala and partner Collin Morikawa suffered a big defeat in their second match as the International Team fought back brilliantly with a 5-0 sweep to tie United States 5-5 in the Presidents Cup.

Theegala and Morikawa were outplayed 5 and 4 by Australian veteran Adam Scott and Taylor Pendrith.

Scott made more history by earning his 22nd point in what was an unprecedented 11th International Team appearance.

A day after the U.S. Team won all five Four-ball matches, the International Team won all five matches, the first time in Presidents Cup history with multiple session sweeps.

Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im sparked a stunning International Team fightback with a record-tying 7 & 6 rout over Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele in the first match of Friday’s Foursomes session before Si Woo Kim and Byeong Hun An put the bow on a 5-0 reversal over the star-studded US. Team to leave the Presidents Cup all tied at 5-5 at Royal Montreal golf course on Friday.

Following the American demolition job in Thursday’s Four-ball session where the title holders won all five matches, Mike Weir’s International Team showed up in full force to put life back into the biennial team competition.

Kim, a captain’s pick, rolled in a pressure-packed 15-foot par putt on the final green of the last match in front of his team and a raucous home crowds as he and An produced a 1-up victory over World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley.

Canadian stars Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes also enjoyed a 6 & 5 win over Wyndham Clark and Tony Finau while Jason Day and Christiaan Bezuidenhout edged out Max Homa and Brian Harman 1-up as the International Team brilliantly bounced back from Thursday’s setback as they chase only a second Presidents Cup victory.

Matsuyama, a 10-time PGA TOUR winner, and Im dovetailed brilliantly in the alternate-shot format as they closed out Cantlay and Schauffele, who until Friday, was undefeated as a pair in Foursomes at the event.

The Asian stars didn’t allow their opponents to win a single hole, missing only two fairways and two greens through 12 holes, and brilliantly made seven straight birdies to close out their match.