Seven Ladies European Tour champions to participate in October’s Women’s Indian Open golf tournament

Seven champions from the current Ladies European Tour (LET) are scheduled to compete in the 16th edition of the Hero Women’s Indian Open golf championship to be played at the DLF Golf and Country Club from October 24 to 27.

Three former champions Christine Wolf, Camille Chevalier and Caroline Hedwall have confirmed their participation. Annabel Dimmock, Alice Hewson, Amy Taylor, Perrine Delacour, Manon De Roey, Chiara Tamburlini and Shannon Tan are some of the other leading players expected to make it a lively contest in the $400,000 event.

Aditi Ashok was the first Indian player to win the title in 2016. Amandeep Drall was joint second in 2022, while Diksha Dagar placed third last year.

Thailand’s Pornanong Phatlum won the title thrice, while the rest of the titles have been won by players from 10 different countries.

ALSO READ | Schauffele and Finau to lead US charge at Presidents Cup

“We are proud to witness the tournament’s reputation grow with each edition. At Hero, we remain committed to fostering sports, empowering athletes and driving excellence,” said Sanjay Bhan, Executive vice president of Hero MotoCorp.

Commending the growth of the event over the years, the president of the Women’s Golf Association of India (WGAI), Kavita Singh said, “The domestic Tour continues to grow and flourish, with many more girls now attracted to the sport. The new crop of girls is extremely talented and hungry for success. The improvement in their focus and technique is visible and augurs well for their future.”

“We can’t wait to return to the top quality venue, which earlier this year received the ‘Best Course Conditions” award from LET,” said Alexandra Armas, the CEO of LET.