List of Premier League hat-tricks record: Where does Haaland stand?

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland continued his scoring start to the new Premier League season with a hat-trick in the 4-1 win over Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Haaland has an impressive record at City since his arrival in 2022, scoring 94 goals in just 101 matches.

The hat-trick against Ipswich was also Haaland’s seventh treble in the Premier League in just 68 matches -- a rate of 10 matches per hat-trick.

Former City striker Sergio Aguero tops the charts with 12 in 275 matches (23 matches per hat-trick). Haaland is currently ranked joint-seventh on the list with Wayne Rooney. His next treble will take him level with Thierry Henry, Harry Kane and Michel Owen.

The 24-year-old Norwegian also has 10 hat-tricks in all competitions since his move to the Etihad Stadium. He also has 22 career hat-tricks across his time at Molde, RB Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund, City and his national team.