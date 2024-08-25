Manchester City striker Erling Haaland continued his scoring start to the new Premier League season with a hat-trick in the 4-1 win over Ipswich Town on Saturday.
Haaland has an impressive record at City since his arrival in 2022, scoring 94 goals in just 101 matches.
The hat-trick against Ipswich was also Haaland’s seventh treble in the Premier League in just 68 matches -- a rate of 10 matches per hat-trick.
Former City striker Sergio Aguero tops the charts with 12 in 275 matches (23 matches per hat-trick). Haaland is currently ranked joint-seventh on the list with Wayne Rooney. His next treble will take him level with Thierry Henry, Harry Kane and Michel Owen.
The 24-year-old Norwegian also has 10 hat-tricks in all competitions since his move to the Etihad Stadium. He also has 22 career hat-tricks across his time at Molde, RB Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund, City and his national team.
Latest on Sportstar
- About 15 crores spent, spruced up bucket seats, floodlights – Hyderabad gears up for Intercontinental Cup in style
- List of Premier League hat-tricks record: Where does Haaland stand?
- Buchi Babu tournament: My intention is to go after the balls in my slot, says TNCA’s hundred hero Mohamed Ali
- F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2024 Live Updates: Verstappen leads Pole-sitter Norris in home race at Zandvoort, Russell pips Piastri to third
- Wolves vs Chelsea LIVE: WOL 0-1 CHE, Jackson scores for Blues, Cunha’s equaliser disallowed, Premier League updates
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE