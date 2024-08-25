MagazineBuy Print

List of Premier League hat-tricks record: Where does Haaland stand?

Haaland moved to seventh place in the Premier League hat-trick scorer’s list after his latest exploits against Ipswich.

Published : Aug 25, 2024 18:19 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland scores his third goal in the match against Ipswich Town.
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland scores his third goal in the match against Ipswich Town. | Photo Credit: PHIL NOBLE
Manchester City's Erling Haaland scores his third goal in the match against Ipswich Town. | Photo Credit: PHIL NOBLE

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland continued his scoring start to the new Premier League season with a hat-trick in the 4-1 win over Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Haaland has an impressive record at City since his arrival in 2022, scoring 94 goals in just 101 matches.

The hat-trick against Ipswich was also Haaland’s seventh treble in the Premier League in just 68 matches -- a rate of 10 matches per hat-trick.

Former City striker Sergio Aguero tops the charts with 12 in 275 matches (23 matches per hat-trick). Haaland is currently ranked joint-seventh on the list with Wayne Rooney. His next treble will take him level with Thierry Henry, Harry Kane and Michel Owen.

The 24-year-old Norwegian also has 10 hat-tricks in all competitions since his move to the Etihad Stadium. He also has 22 career hat-tricks across his time at Molde, RB Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund, City and his national team.

