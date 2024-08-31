La Liga: Ancelotti relaxed about Mbappe’s slow start at Real Madrid

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Saturday he is happy with how new signing Kylian Mbappe is settling into life with the Spanish football giants and he has no concerns about his team’s slow start to the La Liga season.

France captain Mbappe, who joined Real from Paris St-Germain in June, scored in a 2-0 win over Europa League champions Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup final three weeks ago but has yet to find the net in three La Liga games.

Playing in the centre forward spot as left winger Vinicius Jr’s partner, Mbappe has missed several chances and struggled to link up with his new team mates in disappointing draws at Mallorca and Las Palmas and in a close home win against Real Valladolid.

“(Mbappe) is playing very well even if he hasn’t scored yet. His influence creates danger. Him settling in here is not a problem,” Ancelotti told a press conference ahead of his side hosting Real Betis on Sunday.

“For me (Vinicius and Mbappe) are teaming up well, the offensive work is being done very well. It hasn’t been a problem because we’ve scored goals in every game.

“With time, they will team up better, not just Vini with Mbappe, but Mbappe with the midfielders as well. Offensively we don’t have a problem. We haven’t had it these years and we’re not going to have it now that we have the best strikers in the world.”

After a season in which it won the La Liga and Champions League double, Ancelotti said he thinks criticism for a slow start to the domestic season is only natural.

The champions are currently fourth in the standings with five points, four behind leader Barcelona who started the season with three consecutive wins.

“It’s absolutely normal (the criticism) because the demands on this team are at their highest. We are going to be criticised until May. This is normal for us,” Ancelotti said.

“We are not happy, but not because we are four points behind (Barcelona). It’s because we didn’t play well so far. The season is very long and that (points difference) doesn’t mean much.

“We are trying to solve our problems. So far we have not been able to have a compact block and we have to improve this. I have talked about it with the players and they agree. When the problem is clear, it is easy to fix it,” he said.