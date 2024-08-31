MagazineBuy Print

Crystal Palace signs Trevoh Chalobah on a season-long loan from Chelsea

He becomes Palace’s seventh signing of the summer, following Chadi Riad, Daichi Kamada, Ismaila Sarr, Maxence Lacroix, Eddie Nketiah and Matt Turner.

Published : Aug 31, 2024 17:27 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah joins Crystal Palace.
Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah joins Crystal Palace. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah joins Crystal Palace. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The 25-year-old defender, who has also played in midfield in spells of his career, joins the Eagles until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Having been with the Blues since the age of nine, Chalobah’s first taste of senior football came in the form of three successful seasons on loan at Ipswich Town and Huddersfield Town (in the Championship) and Lorient (in Ligue 1).

He then broke through into the Chelsea first-team squad at the start of the 2021/22 season, lifting silverware in his very first appearance: the 2021 UEFA Super Cup win over Villarreal.

Chalobah has made 80 appearances for Chelsea over the last three seasons, scoring five times, including against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League. He has also represented England Under-21s on three occasions.

ALSO READ | Messi remains sidelined for Inter Miami, to miss MLS match vs Chicago

He becomes Palace's seventh signing of the summer, following Chadi Riad, Daichi Kamada, Ismaila Sarr, Maxence Lacroix, Eddie Nketiah and Matt Turner.

“I’m delighted to join an ambitious club like Crystal Palace. I know some of the boys in the squad well and I’m looking forward to playing alongside them in front of the amazing support at Selhurst Park,” Chalobah said.

“Trevoh is a talented young man and when the opportunity to bring him to Palace for the season arose, we were determined to seize it. I’m delighted that he has joined us on loan, and we believe he will be a great addition,” said chairman Steve Parish.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

