Jadeja is a complete all-round fielder, Raina too was brilliant: Rhodes

The 55-year-old Rhodes, regarded as one of the greatest fielders of all time who became the first South African cricketer to take 100 ODI catches, played for the national team from 1992 till 2003.

Published : Aug 31, 2024 17:08 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: India's Ravindra Jadeja in action.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Ravindra Jadeja in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Ravindra Jadeja in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

South African cricket legend Jonty Rhodes on Saturday called Ravindra Jadeja a “complete all-round” fielder in the world right now, and also spoke highly about former India player Suresh Raina’s abilities on the ground.

The 55-year-old Rhodes, regarded as one of the greatest fielders of all time who became the first South African cricketer to take 100 ODI catches, played for the national team from 1992 till 2003.

Post retirement, Rhodes became associated with several IPL teams, including Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings and most recently Lucknow Super Giants, as fielding coach.

“I am a big fan of Suresh Raina. I enjoyed his playing days but now he has retired. In the past in India, the cricketing infrastructure wasn’t there to support the passion and love for cricket. Suresh Raina was someone who used to throw himself around the field,” said Rhodes, who was roped in as the brand ambassador of Hero Pro Corporate League cricket tournament on Saturday.

“Unlike Raina, I had a very fortunate upbringing. I played football, hockey and cricket on good grounds. So I was very fortunate.

“I think Jadeja is at the next level, he doesn’t dive as much but he is so fast to the ball. And his accuracy at throwing down the stumps is somewhat like Ricky Ponting. He fields on the boundary, he fields on the circle. He is a complete all-round fielder,” added Rhodes.

Former South African cricketer and brand ambassador of the Pro Cricket League Jonty Rhodes speaks during the pre-launch ceremony of the league.
Former South African cricketer and brand ambassador of the Pro Cricket League Jonty Rhodes speaks during the pre-launch ceremony of the league. | Photo Credit: PTI
lightbox-info

Former South African cricketer and brand ambassador of the Pro Cricket League Jonty Rhodes speaks during the pre-launch ceremony of the league. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rhodes also gave a meaningful insight on what it takes to become a good fielder.

“It has nothing to do with the hands; it’s actually all about the legs because if you use your legs and be there at the right time, you can get your hands in good position. You can have the best hands in the world and the most magnetic hands but if you don’t have the legs you cannot get there.

“It’s more about quick body positions. It’ all about technique,” he added.

Rhodes said that at 55 he still doesn’t think twice about diving on the field.

“Flying is not the problem for me right now, the landing is the problem. When I am on the field I am not thinking about ‘should I dive or should I not’. I think that’s what made me successful on the field,” he said.

“So, if you are thinking about (not) diving you can never stop the ball. My father, who was my coach, and and a school principal used to tell me that the saying ‘practice makes perfect ‘is not correct but what matters is perfect practice. Practice like you play in the match.” he added.

Former India pacer Chetan Sharma is the commissioner of the league.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

