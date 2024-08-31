Amrabat joins Fenerbahce on loan from Fiorentina

Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has joined Fenerbahce on loan from Fiorentina with an option to buy, the clubs announced on Saturday.

The Istanbul club said they had an option to buy the 28-year-old, one of the stars of Morocco’s run to the last four at the 2022 World Cup.

Fiorentina on its website said the deal involved an obligation to buy.

Amrabat spent last season on loan at Manchester United where he made 30 appearances. Fenerbahce, coached by former United boss Jose Mourinho, have been drawn to host the Reds in the Europa League.

Amrabat has appeared twice in Europe this season for Fiorentina but in the lesser Conference League. His last appearance was on Thursday when he played the whole match as the Viola finished extra time with eight men but advanced on penalties.