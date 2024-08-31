Lionel Messi will not play Saturday when Inter Miami visits Chicago, meaning he will have at least two more weeks to continue recovering from an ankle injury.
It’ll be the ninth consecutive Major League Soccer match and 15th league match overall this season that Messi has missed for Inter Miami, which has the top record in the league and has already clinched a playoff berth. He hasn’t played for the club since June 1, missing time first while playing for Argentina in the Copa America tournament and then because of the ankle issue.
Messi was injured while playing for Argentina in the Copa America final on July 14. He returned to group training with Inter Miami earlier this week.
By not playing Saturday, it means the earliest that Messi will participate in a match again is Sept. 14 when Inter Miami faces Philadelphia. He was not selected to play in Argentina’s World Cup qualifying matches in early September.
Messi has 12 goals and 13 assists in 12 MLS games this season.
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris 2024 Paralympics LIVE updates, Day 3: Sheetal Devi in action, Indian events, latest results, scores
- Messi remains sidelined for Inter Miami, to miss MLS match vs Chicago
- Unleashing true potential through intelligent training
- Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 2, LIVE Medals Table: Avani wins gold as India takes its tally to four medals, China leads with 12 golds
- Indicators of an effective strength training session
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE