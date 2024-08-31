MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Messi remains sidelined for Inter Miami, to miss MLS match vs Chicago

Messi was injured while playing for Argentina in the Copa America final on July 14. He returned to group training with Inter Miami earlier this week.

Published : Aug 31, 2024 11:01 IST , FORT LAUDERDALE - 1 MIN READ

AP
Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) and midfielder Sergio Busquets (5) during a practice session.
Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) and midfielder Sergio Busquets (5) during a practice session. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) and midfielder Sergio Busquets (5) during a practice session. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Lionel Messi will not play Saturday when Inter Miami visits Chicago, meaning he will have at least two more weeks to continue recovering from an ankle injury.

It’ll be the ninth consecutive Major League Soccer match and 15th league match overall this season that Messi has missed for Inter Miami, which has the top record in the league and has already clinched a playoff berth. He hasn’t played for the club since June 1, missing time first while playing for Argentina in the Copa America tournament and then because of the ankle issue.

Messi was injured while playing for Argentina in the Copa America final on July 14. He returned to group training with Inter Miami earlier this week.

By not playing Saturday, it means the earliest that Messi will participate in a match again is Sept. 14 when Inter Miami faces Philadelphia. He was not selected to play in Argentina’s World Cup qualifying matches in early September.

Messi has 12 goals and 13 assists in 12 MLS games this season.

Related Topics

Lionel Messi /

MLS /

Major League Soccer /

Chicago Fire /

Inter Miami

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Paralympics LIVE updates, Day 3: Sheetal Devi in action, Indian events, latest results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  2. Messi remains sidelined for Inter Miami, to miss MLS match vs Chicago
    AP
  3. Unleashing true potential through intelligent training
    Ramji Srinivasan
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 2, LIVE Medals Table: Avani wins gold as India takes its tally to four medals, China leads with 12 golds
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indicators of an effective strength training session
    Ramji Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Messi remains sidelined for Inter Miami, to miss MLS match vs Chicago
    AP
  2. Serie A 2024-25: Marcus Thuram scores twice as Inter beats Atalanta 4-0
    Reuters
  3. Sandro Tonali returns to Italy squad for Nations League after serving 10-month gambling ban
    AP
  4. From Mbappe to Olmo - Top 10 buys from summer transfer window 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. Manchester United announces the signing of Manuel Ugarte from PSG
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Paralympics LIVE updates, Day 3: Sheetal Devi in action, Indian events, latest results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  2. Messi remains sidelined for Inter Miami, to miss MLS match vs Chicago
    AP
  3. Unleashing true potential through intelligent training
    Ramji Srinivasan
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 2, LIVE Medals Table: Avani wins gold as India takes its tally to four medals, China leads with 12 golds
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indicators of an effective strength training session
    Ramji Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment