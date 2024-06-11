MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Southgate could step down as England manager if he fails to win European Championship

The 53-year-old led England to the Euro 2020 final and also guided them to a third-place Nations League finish in 2019. His England contract expires in December.

Published : Jun 11, 2024 17:32 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Former Middlesbrough coach Southgate has been linked with Manchester United but earlier said he was completely focused on the national team.
Former Middlesbrough coach Southgate has been linked with Manchester United but earlier said he was completely focused on the national team.


England manager Gareth Southgate says the European Championship in Germany might be his last chance to win a major trophy with the country, having been in charge of the Three Lions since 2016.

The 53-year-old led England to the Euro 2020 final and also guided them to a third-place Nations League finish in 2019.

Former Middlesbrough coach Southgate has been linked with Manchester United but earlier said he was completely focused on the national team. His England contract expires in December.

“If we don’t win, I probably won’t be here anymore. Then it might be the last chance,” Southgate told German newspaper BILD. “I think about half the national team coaches leave after a tournament — that’s the nature of international football.

“I’ve been here for almost eight years now and we’ve been close. So I know that you can’t keep standing in front of the public and saying, ‘A little bit more please’, because at some point, people lose faith in your message.

“If we want to be a great team and I want to be a top coach, then you have to deliver in the big moments.”

England kicks off its Group C campaign against Serbia on Sunday, followed by matches versus Denmark and Slovenia.

