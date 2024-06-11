MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Poland ‘optimistic’ about Lewandowski’s recovery from injury before tournament opener

Lewandowski, 35, was substituted after 33 minutes in Monday’s 2-1 victory, six days before the Poles’ tournament opener against the Netherlands.

Published : Jun 11, 2024 17:00 IST , WARSAW - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Poland’s Robert Lewandowski is consoled by Jan Bednarek after sustaining an injury.
Poland’s Robert Lewandowski is consoled by Jan Bednarek after sustaining an injury. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Poland's Robert Lewandowski is consoled by Jan Bednarek after sustaining an injury. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Polish football federation said on Tuesday it was optimistic about Robert Lewandowski’s fitness after the captain left the field with a knee issue during the first half of the pre-Euro 2024 friendly win over Turkey.

Lewandowski, 35, was substituted after 33 minutes in Monday’s 2-1 victory, six days before the Poles’ tournament opener against the Netherlands.

“We remain optimistic,” federation spokesperson Emil Kopanski told AFP.

Following the game with Turkey, coach Michal Probierz was also upbeat about the Barcelona forward’s chances of featuring in the European Championship.

“Robert Lewandowski suffered a small injury,” Probierz told reporters.

ALSO READ | Euro 2024 Warm-up: Poland beats Turkey, Lewandowski and Swiderski suffer injuries

“There shouldn’t be a problem,” he added.

Despite the good news surrounding Lewandowski, Probierz has other injury worries.

Hellas Verona attacker Karol Swiderski sustained an ankle injury while celebrating the opening goal against Turkey.

Website meczyki.pl claimed Swiderski would be out for four days.

Juventus forward Arkadiusz Milik is also a doubt for Euro 2024, having suffered a knee injury in the warmup victory against Ukraine on Friday.

The Italian club said Milik had undergone minor surgery, without stating the length of his absence.

Poland also face Austria and France in Group D at the competition.

