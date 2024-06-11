ISSF Shotgun World Cup 2024: 12-member Indian squad will compete in Lonato

A full fledged 12-member Indian team will compete in the trap and skeet events of the shotgun World Cup in Lonato, Italy, from Wednesday.

The performance of the shooters would help them consolidate their chances of representing the country in the Olympics in Paris.

India had won quota places through Bhowneesh Mendriatta, Rajeshwari Kumari, Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Maheshwari Chauhan and Raiza Dhillon.

It will also get a women’s trap quota in exchange for the unused women’s pistol quota.

There is also a possibility of getting an additional men’s trap quota on the basis of world rank.

The squad:

Trap: Prithviraj Tondaiman, Vivaan Kapoor, Bhowneesh Mendiratta; Rajeshwari Kumari, Shreyasi Singh, Manisha Keer.

Skeet: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Khan, Sheeraz Sheikh; Ganemat Sekhon, Maheshwari Chauhan, Raiza Dhillon.