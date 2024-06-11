MagazineBuy Print

ISSF Shotgun World Cup 2024: 12-member Indian squad will compete in Lonato

A full fledged 12-member Indian team will compete in the trap and skeet events of the shotgun World Cup in Lonato, Italy, from Wednesday.

Published : Jun 11, 2024 16:36 IST , New Delhi

Team Sportstar
India’s Maheshwari Chauhan in action.
infoIcon

India’s Maheshwari Chauhan in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A full fledged 12-member Indian team will compete in the trap and skeet events of the shotgun World Cup in Lonato, Italy, from Wednesday.

The performance of the shooters would help them consolidate their chances of representing the country in the Olympics in Paris.

READ | NRAI announces 15-member rifle and pistol squad for Olympics, Manu included in two individual events

India had won quota places through Bhowneesh Mendriatta, Rajeshwari Kumari, Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Maheshwari Chauhan and Raiza Dhillon.

It will also get a women’s trap quota in exchange for the unused women’s pistol quota.

There is also a possibility of getting an additional men’s trap quota on the basis of world rank.

The squad:

Trap: Prithviraj Tondaiman, Vivaan Kapoor, Bhowneesh Mendiratta; Rajeshwari Kumari, Shreyasi Singh, Manisha Keer.

Skeet: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Khan, Sheeraz Sheikh; Ganemat Sekhon, Maheshwari Chauhan, Raiza Dhillon.

