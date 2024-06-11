MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024 Warm-up: Czech Republic beats North Macedonia

Czech coach Ivan Hasek made nine changes from the 7-1 win over Malta on Friday, fielding a likely starting team for the Euros with midfielder Tomas Soucek and forward Patrik Schick.

Published : Jun 11, 2024 09:39 IST , PRAGUE - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Patrik Schick shoots the ball to score during the international friendly football match between the Czech Republic and North Macedonia in Prague.
Patrik Schick shoots the ball to score during the international friendly football match between the Czech Republic and North Macedonia in Prague. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

The Czech Republic laboured to a 2-1 win over North Macedonia with two second-half penalties on Monday in its final tune-up for Euro 2024, as the host rarely threatened a team that failed to qualify for the tournament in Germany.

The Czechs struck first on the hour when Schick converted a penalty after a foul on Soucek. Isnik Alimi levelled five minutes later when he headed home a rebound off the post before Antonin Barak notched the winning penalty in added time.

The Czechs, who will go to Germany without Michal Sadilek after the Twente Enschede midfielder injured himself on a tricycle at the weekend, start their Euro campaign on June 18 against Portugal in Leipzig before facing Georgia and Turkey.

