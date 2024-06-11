MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A: Verona parts ways with manager Marco Baroni

Baroni took charge of Verona in July 2023, signing a one-year contract with an option for a second year, and leaves the club after one season in charge in which they battled relegation, securing survival on the penultimate matchday.

Published : Jun 11, 2024 08:45 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Marco Baroni gestures during a Serie A match between Hellas Verona and Inter at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium in Verona.
Marco Baroni gestures during a Serie A match between Hellas Verona and Inter at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium in Verona. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Marco Baroni gestures during a Serie A match between Hellas Verona and Inter at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium in Verona. | Photo Credit: AP

Hellas Verona has parted ways with manager Marco Baroni by mutual agreement, the Serie A club said on Monday.

Baroni took charge of Verona in July 2023, signing a one-year contract with an option for a second year, and leaves the club after one season in charge in which they battled relegation, securing survival on the penultimate matchday.

“President Maurizio Setti, on behalf of the whole club, thanks Mr Baroni for the work he has done this season and wishes him the best of satisfaction for the continuation of his sporting career,” a club statement said.

Baroni, 60, previously managed Benevento, Frosinone, and Lecce in Serie A and according to Italian media reports, is expected to become the Lazio manager to replace Igor Tudor, who recently resigned after less than three months in charge.

Related stories

Related Topics

Marco Baroni /

Hellas Verona /

Serie A

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A: Verona parts ways with manager Marco Baroni
    Reuters
  2. Euro 2024 Warm-up: Netherlands beats Iceland, Frenkie de Jong ruled out due to injury
    Reuters
  3. U.S. Open 2024: Tiger Woods off to early practice, Adam Scott gears up for major streak
    AP
  4. Euro 2024 Warm-up: Poland beats Turkey, Lewandowski and Swiderski suffer injuries
    AP
  5. World Cup Qualifiers: Benin stuns Nigeria, Salah rescues Egypt; Ayew treble lifts Ghana
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Serie A: Verona parts ways with manager Marco Baroni
    Reuters
  2. Euro 2024 Warm-up: Netherlands beats Iceland, Frenkie de Jong ruled out due to injury
    Reuters
  3. Euro 2024 Warm-up: Poland beats Turkey, Lewandowski and Swiderski suffer injuries
    AP
  4. World Cup Qualifiers: Benin stuns Nigeria, Salah rescues Egypt; Ayew treble lifts Ghana
    AFP
  5. Slovakia at Euro 2024: Team guide, full squad, match timings, live streaming info, preview
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A: Verona parts ways with manager Marco Baroni
    Reuters
  2. Euro 2024 Warm-up: Netherlands beats Iceland, Frenkie de Jong ruled out due to injury
    Reuters
  3. U.S. Open 2024: Tiger Woods off to early practice, Adam Scott gears up for major streak
    AP
  4. Euro 2024 Warm-up: Poland beats Turkey, Lewandowski and Swiderski suffer injuries
    AP
  5. World Cup Qualifiers: Benin stuns Nigeria, Salah rescues Egypt; Ayew treble lifts Ghana
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment