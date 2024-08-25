Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Real Madrid’s La Liga match against Real Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.
STARTING XIs
Real Madrid: Courtois, Fran Garcia, Rudiger, Militao, Carvajal, Tchouameni, Valverde, Arda Guler, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Mbappe
Real Valladolid: Hein, Perez, Comert, Boyomo, Rosa, Sanchez, Juric, Kike Perez, Machis, Meseguer, Marcos Andre
- RMA 1-0 RVA LIVE score: Valverde scores to give Real Madrid the lead against Valladolid; La Liga updates
