RMA 1-0 RVA LIVE score: Valverde scores to give Real Madrid the lead against Valladolid; La Liga updates

RMA vs RVA: Catch all the LIVE updates of Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid in the La Liga at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Updated : Aug 25, 2024 21:46 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid gestures during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Valladolid CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.
Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid gestures during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Valladolid CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid gestures during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Valladolid CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Real Madrid’s La Liga match against Real Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

LIVE UPDATES

STARTING XIs
Real Madrid: Courtois, Fran Garcia, Rudiger, Militao, Carvajal, Tchouameni, Valverde, Arda Guler, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Mbappe
Real Valladolid: Hein, Perez, Comert, Boyomo, Rosa, Sanchez, Juric, Kike Perez, Machis, Meseguer, Marcos Andre

