The Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea started after a minute’s silence before kick-off, followed by applause in memory Montenegrin goalkeeper Matija Sarkic.
More to follow.
Latest on Sportstar
- Wolves vs Chelsea LIVE: WOL 0-1 CHE, Jackson scores for Blues, Premier League updates
- Wolves vs Chelsea: A minute’s silence observed before Premier League match in memory of Matija Sarkic
- Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich LIVE score: Lineups out as the Wolves, Bavarians kick off season; Bundesliga updates
- List of Premier League hat-tricks: Where does Haaland stand?
- Paris Paralympics 2024: 95 officials to accompany Indian contingent to look after their special needs
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE