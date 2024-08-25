MagazineBuy Print

Wolves vs Chelsea: A minute’s silence observed before Premier League match in memory of Matija Sarkic

The Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea started after a minute’s silence before kick-off, followed by applause in memory Montenegrin goalkeeper Matija Sarkic.

Published : Aug 25, 2024 18:32 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Montenegro goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has at the age of 26 in June 2024.
Montenegro goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has at the age of 26 in June 2024.
infoIcon

Montenegro goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has at the age of 26 in June 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

