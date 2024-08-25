Liverpool vs Brentford LIVE score: LIV 1-0 BRE, Diaz scores for Reds, Premier League updates

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the English Premier League 2024-25 match between Liverpool and Brentford at the Anfield on Sunday.
STARTING XIs
Liverpool: Alisson, Van Dijk, Konate, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Jota, Robertson, Gravenberch, Alexander-Arnold
Brentford: Flekken, Roerslev, Collins, Pinnock, Ajer, Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Mbeumo, Wissa, Lewis-Potter
When and where will the match kickoff?
The Liverpool vs Brentford match will kickoff at 9pm IST at the Anfield on Sunday.
Where to watch the Liverpool vs Brentford match LIVE?
In India, the Premier League match, Liverpool vs Brentford, will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. It will be also be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
