Liverpool vs Brentford LIVE score: LIV 1-0 BRE, Diaz scores for Reds, Premier League updates

LIV vs BRE: Catch all the LIVE updates from the Liverpool vs Brentford match in the English Premier League at the Anfield on Sunday.

Updated : Aug 25, 2024 21:14 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool looks on during the warm up prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield.
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool looks on during the warm up prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool looks on during the warm up prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the English Premier League 2024-25 match between Liverpool and Brentford at the Anfield on Sunday.

STARTING XIs
Liverpool: Alisson, Van Dijk, Konate, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Jota, Robertson, Gravenberch, Alexander-Arnold
Brentford: Flekken, Roerslev, Collins, Pinnock, Ajer, Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Mbeumo, Wissa, Lewis-Potter
When and where will the match kickoff?
The Liverpool vs Brentford match will kickoff at 9pm IST at the Anfield on Sunday.
Where to watch the Liverpool vs Brentford match LIVE?
In India, the Premier League match, Liverpool vs Brentford, will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. It will be also be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

