Former champion Elena Rybakina takes on Barbora Krejcikova in the women’s singles semifinals at Wimbledon in London on Thursday.
Fourth-seeded Kazakh Rybakina, who won her maiden Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2022, reached the last-four stage with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina.
Krejcikova, the 31st-seeded Czech, is the 2021 French Open champion. She reached the semifinals with a 6-4, 7-6(4) win over 2017 French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko.
In the other semifinal, French Open runner-up and seventh-seeded Italian Jasmine Paolini faces Croatia’s Donna Vekic, who has made it to this stage of a Major for the first time in her career.
Here’s the schedule of women’s singles semifinals for day 11 of Wimbledon 2024:
Centre Court
Donna Vekic (CRO) vs [7] Jasmine Paolini (ITA) - 6PM IST
[31] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) vs [4] Elena Rybakina (CZE)
Where to watch Wimbledon 2024 in India?
Latest on Sportstar
- Euro 2024 semifinal: Watkins nets winner as England beats Netherlands 2-1 to enter final
- Wimbledon 2024, July 11 schedule: Rybakina faces Krejcikova, Paolini takes on Vekic in semifinals
- WATCH: Ollie Watkins scores stoppage-time winner in Netherlands vs England semifinal match
- Euro 2024: Is there a third place match in Euros for France and Netherlands?
- Euro 2024 stats: Top scorers and assist leaders; Kane and Olmo score most goals ahead of England vs Spain final
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE