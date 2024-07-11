Wimbledon 2024, July 11 schedule: Rybakina faces Krejcikova, Paolini takes on Vekic in semifinals

Former champion Elena Rybakina takes on Barbora Krejcikova in the women’s singles semifinals at Wimbledon in London on Thursday.

Fourth-seeded Kazakh Rybakina, who won her maiden Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2022, reached the last-four stage with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina.

Krejcikova, the 31st-seeded Czech, is the 2021 French Open champion. She reached the semifinals with a 6-4, 7-6(4) win over 2017 French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko.

In the other semifinal, French Open runner-up and seventh-seeded Italian Jasmine Paolini faces Croatia’s Donna Vekic, who has made it to this stage of a Major for the first time in her career.

Here’s the schedule of women’s singles semifinals for day 11 of Wimbledon 2024:

Centre Court

Donna Vekic (CRO) vs [7] Jasmine Paolini (ITA) - 6PM IST

[31] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) vs [4] Elena Rybakina (CZE)