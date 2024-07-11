MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon 2024, July 11 schedule: Rybakina faces Krejcikova, Paolini takes on Vekic in semifinals

Wimbledon 2024, July 11 schedule: Elena Rybakina, Jasmine Paolini, Barbora Krejcikova and Donna Vekic will be in action in women’s semifinals on the 11th day at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London.

Published : Jul 11, 2024 03:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina (in pic) takes on Czechia’s Barbora Krejcikova in the Wimledon semifinals on Thursday.
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina (in pic) takes on Czechia's Barbora Krejcikova in the Wimledon semifinals on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AP
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina (in pic) takes on Czechia’s Barbora Krejcikova in the Wimledon semifinals on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AP

Former champion Elena Rybakina takes on Barbora Krejcikova in the women’s singles semifinals at Wimbledon in London on Thursday.

Fourth-seeded Kazakh Rybakina, who won her maiden Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2022, reached the last-four stage with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina.

Krejcikova, the 31st-seeded Czech, is the 2021 French Open champion. She reached the semifinals with a 6-4, 7-6(4) win over 2017 French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko.

In the other semifinal, French Open runner-up and seventh-seeded Italian Jasmine Paolini faces Croatia’s Donna Vekic, who has made it to this stage of a Major for the first time in her career.

Here’s the schedule of women’s singles semifinals for day 11 of Wimbledon 2024:

Centre Court

Donna Vekic (CRO) vs [7] Jasmine Paolini (ITA) - 6PM IST

[31] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) vs [4] Elena Rybakina (CZE)

Where to watch Wimbledon 2024 in India?
In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of Wimbledon on the  Star Sports Network and stream the matches live on Disney+Hotstar.

