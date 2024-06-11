ISL: Saul Crespo signs two-year extension with East Bengal

East Bengal FC on Tuesday announced that Spanish midfielder Saul Crespo has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at the club till the end of the 2025-26 season.

East Bengal FC Head Coach Carles Cuadrat said, “Saul is an important player in the team composition. His best moments during the past season helped us achieve our best performances. If Saul commands the midfield, our attackers receive the right balls to create problems for the opponents.”

Having joined the Kolkata-based side in June last year, Crespo recorded seven goals and one assist during his first season with the Red & Golds. His string of consistent performances helped the ISL side win the Kalinga Super Cup and finish runners-up in the Durand Cup.

The 27-year-old was also adjudged the Player of the Match in the Kalinga Super Cup final. In ISL 2023-24 Crespo netted four goals, including goals in three consecutive matches against Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Kerala Blasters FC, and Bengaluru FC.

The midfielder also registered an 82 per cent passing accuracy, 863 touches, 84 recoveries, 11 interceptions, and 23 clearances in 14 ISL appearances last season. In the away match against Kerala Blasters, Crespo set the record for the most passes into the final third (22) by an East Bengal player in the ISL.

Delighted to extend his contract with East Bengal FC, Crespo said, “I am very happy to continue my journey with this historic club. This team is my family now. I’ve received a lot of love from the fans and I am grateful to them for their continued support.”

Commenting on Crespo’s extension, Vibhash Vardhan Agarwal from Emami Group said, “Saul has been a vital member of the team who contributed heavily to our resurgence last season. In order to achieve consistent results it’s important to maintain a strong core, and Saul’s extension will help us enhance the team stability.”