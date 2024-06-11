MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL: Saul Crespo signs two-year extension with East Bengal

Having joined the Kolkata-based side in June last year, Crespo recorded seven goals and one assist during his first season with the Red & Golds.

Published : Jun 11, 2024 15:23 IST , KOLKATA - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Saul Crespo was adjudged the Player of the Match in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 final in which East Bengal defeated Odisha FC 3-2 to win a title after a gap of 12 years.
Saul Crespo was adjudged the Player of the Match in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 final in which East Bengal defeated Odisha FC 3-2 to win a title after a gap of 12 years. | Photo Credit: EAST BENGAL
infoIcon

Saul Crespo was adjudged the Player of the Match in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 final in which East Bengal defeated Odisha FC 3-2 to win a title after a gap of 12 years. | Photo Credit: EAST BENGAL

East Bengal FC on Tuesday announced that Spanish midfielder Saul Crespo has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at the club till the end of the 2025-26 season.

East Bengal FC Head Coach Carles Cuadrat said, “Saul is an important player in the team composition. His best moments during the past season helped us achieve our best performances. If Saul commands the midfield, our attackers receive the right balls to create problems for the opponents.”

Having joined the Kolkata-based side in June last year, Crespo recorded seven goals and one assist during his first season with the Red & Golds. His string of consistent performances helped the ISL side win the Kalinga Super Cup and finish runners-up in the Durand Cup.

READ MORE | ISL: India International Jay Gupta signs four-year contract extension with FC Goa

The 27-year-old was also adjudged the Player of the Match in the Kalinga Super Cup final. In ISL 2023-24 Crespo netted four goals, including goals in three consecutive matches against Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Kerala Blasters FC, and Bengaluru FC.

The midfielder also registered an 82 per cent passing accuracy, 863 touches, 84 recoveries, 11 interceptions, and 23 clearances in 14 ISL appearances last season. In the away match against Kerala Blasters, Crespo set the record for the most passes into the final third (22) by an East Bengal player in the ISL.

Delighted to extend his contract with East Bengal FC, Crespo said, “I am very happy to continue my journey with this historic club. This team is my family now. I’ve received a lot of love from the fans and I am grateful to them for their continued support.”

Commenting on Crespo’s extension, Vibhash Vardhan Agarwal from Emami Group said, “Saul has been a vital member of the team who contributed heavily to our resurgence last season. In order to achieve consistent results it’s important to maintain a strong core, and Saul’s extension will help us enhance the team stability.”

Related Topics

East Bengal /

Indian Super League /

ISL /

Transfers

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL: Saul Crespo signs two-year extension with East Bengal
    Team Sportstar
  2. BWF Rankings: Satwik, Chirag lose No.1 spot; slip to third
    PTI
  3. ISL: Odisha FC signs midfielder Rohit Kumar on two-year deal
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup Diary: Cricket, rum and Bajan hospitality - true spirit of Barbados
    Ayan Acharya
  5.  India to host 2025 FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. ISL: Saul Crespo signs two-year extension with East Bengal
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL: Odisha FC signs midfielder Rohit Kumar on two-year deal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024 Warm-up: Czech Republic beats North Macedonia
    Reuters
  4. Serie A: Verona parts ways with manager Marco Baroni
    Reuters
  5. Euro 2024 Warm-up: Netherlands beats Iceland, Frenkie de Jong ruled out due to injury
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL: Saul Crespo signs two-year extension with East Bengal
    Team Sportstar
  2. BWF Rankings: Satwik, Chirag lose No.1 spot; slip to third
    PTI
  3. ISL: Odisha FC signs midfielder Rohit Kumar on two-year deal
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup Diary: Cricket, rum and Bajan hospitality - true spirit of Barbados
    Ayan Acharya
  5.  India to host 2025 FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment