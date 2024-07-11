MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics Quiz - Set 1

Warm up for the biggest sporting event on earth with our Paris 2024 Olympics special quiz. Do not forget to share your score on social media!

Published : Jul 11, 2024 19:28 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Paris 2024 Olympics Quiz - Set 1
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | Which of these sports will make its Olympic debut in Paris this year?

  • Pickleball
  • Breaking
  • Skateboarding
Next

Related Topics

Paris Olympics /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris 2024 /

Other Olympic Sports

