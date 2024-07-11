Paris 2024 Olympics Quiz - Set 1

1 / 5 | Which of these sports will make its Olympic debut in Paris this year? Pickleball

Breaking

Skateboarding Breaking made its Youth Olympic Games debut in 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Two years later, the International Olympic Committee officially approved its inclusion for Paris 2024. Next

2 / 5 | The mascot for Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games is a Phryge. What is a Phryge? A robe

A bird

A hat Phrygian caps are the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games mascots as organisers look to celebrate the French revolution’s spirit. Next

3 / 5 | Paris is set to host the Summer Olympics for the third time. Which is the only other city to have accomplished this feat? London

Tokyo

Athens London became the first city to host three editions of the Summer Olympics with the 2012 Games. It had earlier played host to the multi-sport event in 1908 and 1948. Next

4 / 5 | X is an Oscar-winning movie that released in 1981. It is based on the achievements of Eric Liddell and Harold Abrahams, two British athletes, who won gold medals in men’s 400m and 100m, respectively at the Paris Olympics in 1924. Identify X. Race

Chariots of Fire

Bert and Dickie Next

5 / 5 | Which of these sports was dropped from the Olympics after the 1924 edition in Paris until it made appearances as a demonstration sport in 1968 and 1984 before returning as a full medal sport in 1988? Badminton

Rugby

Tennis Tennis was dropped from the Olympics after the 1924 edition in Paris due to disputes between the International Lawn Tennis Federation and the International Olympic Committee over how to define amateur players. Next