India’s jersey for Paris 2024 Olympics: All you need to know about the official JSW Group’s new kit

The Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, and IOA president PT Usha were among the dignitaries present at the kit unveiling event.

Published : Jul 16, 2024 19:07 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri and IOA Chief PT Usha with athletes during the launch of the ceremonial dress and playing kit for the upcoming Paris Olympics.
Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri and IOA Chief PT Usha with athletes during the launch of the ceremonial dress and playing kit for the upcoming Paris Olympics. | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP/ The Hindu
Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri and IOA Chief PT Usha with athletes during the launch of the ceremonial dress and playing kit for the upcoming Paris Olympics. | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP/ The Hindu

The JSW Group unveiled the official Indian team kit during an athletes’ send-off ceremony that was hosted by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) in New Delhi on June 30.

The Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, and IOA president PT Usha were among the dignitaries present at the event.

Shooters Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu, Sandeep Singh, and Rhythm Sangwan, swimmer Srihari Nataraj, wrestler Reetika Hooda, and hockey players Jugraj Singh and Krishan Pathak gave a glimpse of the ‘playing kit’, modelled by JSW’s athleisure brand Inspire. It was also the official kit sponsor of Team India at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the 2023 Asian Games.

PV Sindhu, Neeraj Chopra and Manu Bhaker don the new JSW Inspire kits.
PV Sindhu, Neeraj Chopra and Manu Bhaker don the new JSW Inspire kits. | Photo Credit: JSW Inspire
PV Sindhu, Neeraj Chopra and Manu Bhaker don the new JSW Inspire kits. | Photo Credit: JSW Inspire

Meanwhile, hockey players Jarmanpreet Singh and Nilakanta Sharma, and shooters Shreyasi Singh and Anjum Moudgil dazzled on the stage in the Olympic ceremonial dress, designed by Tarun Tahiliani. The dress would be worn by the contingent during the opening ceremony.

The designers said the new threads represent the heart and soul of the nation. “The Team India Olympic Kit is about more than just clothes. India’s diverse landscapes, with its mountains, plains, rivers - they’ve shaped us for centuries. They’re in our spirit, our songs, even our national anthem. Our athletes, too, are shaped by this diversity. Their victories represent India’s strength. Our designs pay homage to this determination.”

The new kits are available on Fancode Shop and JSW Inspire’ official website. Fans can also customise certain jerseys with their name and number on the back.

Paris 2024 Olympics

