Women’s Euro 2025: Playoff draw gives former champions Norway, Sweden path to tournament

The draw for the Euro 2025 qualifying playoffs was made Friday, with Sweden to play Luxembourg in the first round while the winner advancing to face Bosnia and Herzegovina or Serbia.

Published : Jul 19, 2024 19:31 IST , NYON - 1 MIN READ

AP
Norway’s women national football team poses prior the UEFA women’s Euro 2025 qualifying against Netherlands.
Norway’s women national football team poses prior the UEFA women’s Euro 2025 qualifying against Netherlands. | Photo Credit: AFP
Two-time European women’s football champion Norway must beat Albania and then either Croatia or Northern Ireland in the upcoming qualifying playoffs to advance to the 2025 tournament.

The draw for the Euro 2025 qualifying playoffs was made Friday, with Sweden — the first European champion in 1984 and finalist at the past two Olympics — to play Luxembourg in the first round. The winner advances to face Bosnia and Herzegovina or Serbia.

The first-round games will be played from October 23-29. The second round is scheduled for November 27-December 3.

Seven of the 28 teams in the playoffs will advance to complete the 16-nation tournament lineup.

2027 Women's World Cup: Brazil declared host at FIFA Congress

Norway was without injured forward Ada Hegerberg during the qualifying group games and finished third behind Italy and the Netherlands. Those two teams advanced directly to Euro 2025, which will be hosted by Switzerland in eight cities next July.

The other teams to advance from the groups were defending champion England, world champion Spain, Denmark, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy and the Netherlands. Germany has won eight of the 13 European titles, including six straight from 1995 to 2013.

UEFA will make the tournament draw on December 16 in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Women's Euro 2025 / UEFA

UEFA

