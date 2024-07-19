Former Germany defender Boateng given court warning in bodily harm case

Former Germany defender Jerome Boateng was handed a suspended fine and a warning after a Munich court on Friday found him guilty of premeditated bodily harm against his former partner.
The 200,000-euro ($217,760) suspended fine - 5,000 euros a day for 40 days - must only be paid if Boateng commits another offence.
The judge also ordered Boateng to pay a total of 100,000 euros to charity organisations, a court spokesperson said.
The 2014 World Cup winner, who appeared in the Munich court wearing a dark blue suit, was accused of injuring his ex-girlfriend in a fight during a vacation in 2018.
The mother of his twin daughters accused Boateng of hurling a lamp at her which missed and then throwing a small cool box which injured her arm, before hitting her and pulling her hair.
The 35-year-old Boateng, who recently transferred from Italy’s Salernitana to Austria’s LASK Linz, denied injuring his ex-girlfriend.
Friday’s trial was the third in the bodily harm case.
State prosecutors, who had demanded a fine of 1.12 million euros, now have one week to decide whether to appeal the case to Bavaria’s top court, according to a spokesperson.
“I am immensely relieved that this nightmare that has lasted for years is now over,” said Boateng in a statement released by his media adviser.
“Now I want to concentrate on my family and football.”
