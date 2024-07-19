Morata leaves Atletico Madrid to join AC Milan

Spanish striker Alvaro Morata has joined AC Milan from La Liga side Atletico Madrid on a four-year contract, the Serie A club said on Friday.

Neither Milan nor Atletico disclosed the financial details of the deal, but media reports said the Italian side triggered the release clause in his contract, which was around 13 million euros ($14.15 million).

Having joined Atletico for a reported fee of around 65 million euros in 2019, the 31-year-old, who captained Spain to European Championship glory on Sunday, scored 58 goals in 154 appearances for the club.

Morata started his career with Spanish giants Real Madrid before moving to Juventus in 2014 and also had a spell at Premier League club Chelsea.

At the Santiago Bernabeu, he won the Champions League, La Liga and Copa del Rey twice each while also winning the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

His stint with Juventus saw him win Serie A twice and the Coppa Italia on three occasions. During his time with Chelsea, Morata also won the Europa League and the FA Cup.