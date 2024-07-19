Hjulmand steps down as Denmark coach after Euro 2024

Kasper Hjulmand has stepped down from his role as Denmark’s national team manager after its winless Euro 2024 run, the Danish Football Association (DBU) said on Friday.

The Danes played seven games in a row at major tournaments - the 2022 World Cup and the European Championship - without winning and scoring only three goals.

A 2-0 defeat by hosts Germany in the last 16 saw Denmark exit the European Championship with the lack of attacking power blamed for blunting t chances at major tournaments.

Hjulmand said the team needed new energy and that he asked for his contract, valid for another year, to be cancelled.

Morten Wieghorst will be interim national coach until 2025, the football association said.