Hjulmand steps down as Denmark coach after Euro 2024

Denmark played seven games in a row at major tournaments - the 2022 World Cup and Euro 2024 - without winning any and scoring only three goals.

Published : Jul 19, 2024 13:30 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File image of Denmark’s former head coach Kasper Hjulmand.
File image of Denmark's former head coach Kasper Hjulmand. | Photo Credit: Themba Hadebe
infoIcon

File image of Denmark’s former head coach Kasper Hjulmand. | Photo Credit: Themba Hadebe

Kasper Hjulmand has stepped down from his role as Denmark’s national team manager after its winless Euro 2024 run, the Danish Football Association (DBU) said on Friday.

The Danes played seven games in a row at major tournaments - the 2022 World Cup and the European Championship - without winning and scoring only three goals.

A 2-0 defeat by hosts Germany in the last 16 saw Denmark exit the European Championship with the lack of attacking power blamed for blunting t chances at major tournaments.

Hjulmand said the team needed new energy and that he asked for his contract, valid for another year, to be cancelled.

READ | Euro 2024, Team of the Tournament: Rodri,Yamal among six Spain players

Morten Wieghorst will be interim national coach until 2025, the football association said.

Related Topics

Kasper Hjulmand /

Denmark /

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

