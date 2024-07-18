Premier League: Man City completes signing of Brazil star Savinho for $43.6 million

Premier League champion Manchester City completed the signing of Brazil international Savinho on Thursday for a fee of 40 million euros ($43.6 million)

The 20-year-old forward — also known as Savio — has moved from City’s sister club Troyes and signed a five-year contract.

Savinho spent last season on loan at another of City’s sister clubs, Girona, and helped the team qualify for next season’s Champions League.

ALSO READ | Borussia Dortmund signs Serhou Guirassy from VFB Stuttgart

“I’m so happy to be joining Manchester City, the Premier League champions and Club World Cup winners. Everyone knows they are the best team in the world right now, so to be here is very exciting for me,” the player said in a statement.

Savinho was one of the standout players in the LaLiga last year — scoring 11 goals and providing 10 assists.

He was part of Brazil’s squad for the Copa America and has played seven times for his country.

“Savinho is a very exciting player and I think the City fans are really going to enjoy watching him,” City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain said. “What he achieved last season at Girona was remarkable and he is already a full Brazil international. He has a big role to play for Manchester City this season and beyond.”

Troyes and Girona are both part the City Football Group of clubs, which also includes New York City and other teams around the world.