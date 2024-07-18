MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Man City completes signing of Brazil star Savinho for $43.6 million

The 20-year-old forward — also known as Savio — has moved from City’s sister club Troyes and signed a five-year contract.

Published : Jul 18, 2024 22:57 IST , MANCHESTER - 1 MIN READ

AP
Brazil’s Savinho signs for Manchester City.
Brazil’s Savinho signs for Manchester City. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Brazil’s Savinho signs for Manchester City. | Photo Credit: AP

Premier League champion Manchester City completed the signing of Brazil international Savinho on Thursday for a fee of 40 million euros ($43.6 million)

The 20-year-old forward — also known as Savio — has moved from City’s sister club Troyes and signed a five-year contract.

Savinho spent last season on loan at another of City’s sister clubs, Girona, and helped the team qualify for next season’s Champions League.

ALSO READ | Borussia Dortmund signs Serhou Guirassy from VFB Stuttgart

“I’m so happy to be joining Manchester City, the Premier League champions and Club World Cup winners. Everyone knows they are the best team in the world right now, so to be here is very exciting for me,” the player said in a statement.

Savinho was one of the standout players in the LaLiga last year — scoring 11 goals and providing 10 assists.

He was part of Brazil’s squad for the Copa America and has played seven times for his country.

“Savinho is a very exciting player and I think the City fans are really going to enjoy watching him,” City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain said. “What he achieved last season at Girona was remarkable and he is already a full Brazil international. He has a big role to play for Manchester City this season and beyond.”

Troyes and Girona are both part the City Football Group of clubs, which also includes New York City and other teams around the world.

Related stories

Related Topics

Manchester City /

Premier League /

Premier League 2024-25 /

Girona

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Man City completes signing of Brazil star Savinho for $43.6 million
    AP
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Which Olympic records are also world records?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Harshit Rana credits Gambhir for changing mindset after maiden ODI call-up
    PTI
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: TOPS to finance Prannoy’s trainer during Games
    PTI
  5. ATP Nordea Open 2024: Nadal powers past Norrie to reach Bastad quarters
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League: Man City completes signing of Brazil star Savinho for $43.6 million
    AP
  2. Manchester United secure the services of Dutch striker Zirkzee
    Reuters
  3. Veteran defender Evans signs contract extension with Man United
    Reuters
  4. New football hierarchy raises the bar at Man Utd, says Ten Hag
    Reuters
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Maresca to adopt aggressive approach at Chelsea
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Man City completes signing of Brazil star Savinho for $43.6 million
    AP
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Which Olympic records are also world records?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Harshit Rana credits Gambhir for changing mindset after maiden ODI call-up
    PTI
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: TOPS to finance Prannoy’s trainer during Games
    PTI
  5. ATP Nordea Open 2024: Nadal powers past Norrie to reach Bastad quarters
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment