Bundesliga 2024-25: Borussia Dortmund signs Serhou Guirassy from VFB Stuttgart

Borussia Dortmund have signed Guinea striker Serhou Guirassy from fellow Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart on a four-year deal, the club said on Thursday.

Guirassy, 28, was the second-highest scorer in the Bundesliga last season with 28 goals in 28 appearances, eight short of Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane.

He is the second Stuttgart player to join Dortmund this month after defender Waldemar Anton.

“Every child interested in football in the world knows this club, knows the black and yellow jerseys, knows the yellow wall. I’m very excited about all this,” Guirassy said in a statement. “I came here to win titles... that’s what drives me.”

Dortmund managing director Lars Ricken said Guirassy’s ability goes beyond his finishing.

“As a striker, he will of course be judged by his goals... the role he plays in running at opponents clearly shows that he defines himself as a real team player,” he said.

Dortmund, which reached the Champions League final last season, begins its Bundesliga campaign against Eintracht Frankfurt on August 24.