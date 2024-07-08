MagazineBuy Print

Bayern Munich announces signing of winger Olise from Crystal Palace

Olise scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 19 appearances last season for Crystal Palace, despite a campaign impacted by injuries.

Published : Jul 08, 2024 08:32 IST

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise has moved to Bayern Munich.
FILE PHOTO: Crystal Palace's Michael Olise has moved to Bayern Munich. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise has moved to Bayern Munich. | Photo Credit: AP

Bayern Munich has signed winger Michael Olise on a five-year deal from Crystal Palace, the Bundesliga club said on Sunday.

According to German media reports, Bayern will pay 60 million euros (64.15 million USD), including add-ons, to bring the 22-year-old London-born player to the Allianz Arena.

Olise scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 19 appearances last season, despite a campaign impacted by injuries.

“I want to prove myself at this level and play my part in ensuring that we win as many titles as possible with our team in the coming years,” Olise said.

He was reportedly pursued by several clubs, including Chelsea and Newcastle United, before ultimately choosing Vincent Kompany’s side.

Despite being born in England, Olise has played seven matches for the France Under-21 side, having a French-Algerian mother. He has been selected for the France squad for the Paris Olympics, which start in July.

