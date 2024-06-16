MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Germany’s Pavlovic gets new Bayern contract after missing Euro 2024 with illness

The 20-year-old Pavlovic has been with Bayern since he was seven and was one of the top performers in an otherwise disappointing season that saw Bayer Leverkusen take the German title.

Published : Jun 16, 2024 16:18 IST , MUNICH - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Germany midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic extended his contract with Bayern Munich through 2029.
FILE PHOTO: Germany midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic extended his contract with Bayern Munich through 2029. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Germany midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic extended his contract with Bayern Munich through 2029. | Photo Credit: AP

Germany midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic has extended his contract with Bayern Munich through 2029, the club said Sunday, four days after an infection forced him to miss Euro 2024.

The 20-year-old Pavlovic has been with Bayern since he was seven and was one of the top performers in an otherwise disappointing season that saw Bayer Leverkusen take the German title. His previous Bayern contract had been due to end in 2027.

“He was born in Munich, started out at FC Bayern at a young age and has worked his way to the top. He is a perfect example of how to push on to the highest level,” Bayern board member for sport Max Eberl said in a statement. “We want Aleks to become a face for the future of our team.”

Pavlovic was ruled out of Euro 2024 on Wednesday, two days before Germany’s opening game, and replaced in the squad by Emre Can.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bayern Munich /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Germany’s Pavlovic gets new Bayern contract after missing Euro 2024 with illness
    AP
  2. IND-W vs SA-W First ODI, Live Score: Smriti Mandhana fifty, steady partnership with Deepti Sharma powers India
    Team Sportstar
  3. Smriti Mandhana crossed 7000 international runs; only second Indian woman after Mithali Raj to do so
    Team Sportstar
  4. If we have to host Olympics 2036, we have to start preparing our own athletes now: Mizoram Sports Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. PAK vs IRE head-to-head record, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan vs Ireland overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Germany’s Pavlovic gets new Bayern contract after missing Euro 2024 with illness
    AP
  2. With Mbappé news conference expected at Euro 2024, France officials urge curb on election questions
    AP
  3. Serbia vs England, EURO 2024: Complete head-to-head record before Group C clash
    Team Sportstar
  4. Serbia vs England, Euro 2024: Predicted line-ups of SRB v ENG, expected formations
    Team Sportstar
  5. Serbia vs England, EURO 2024 Live Streaming info: When, where to watch Group C clash, SRB v ENG?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Germany’s Pavlovic gets new Bayern contract after missing Euro 2024 with illness
    AP
  2. IND-W vs SA-W First ODI, Live Score: Smriti Mandhana fifty, steady partnership with Deepti Sharma powers India
    Team Sportstar
  3. Smriti Mandhana crossed 7000 international runs; only second Indian woman after Mithali Raj to do so
    Team Sportstar
  4. If we have to host Olympics 2036, we have to start preparing our own athletes now: Mizoram Sports Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. PAK vs IRE head-to-head record, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan vs Ireland overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment