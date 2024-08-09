  • Achievement
  • 19th Asian Games (2023) - Bronze
  • 2023 Senior Asian Championships - Gold
  • 2022 U23 World Championship - Gold
  • 2022 U23 Asian Championship - Gold
  • 2022 U20 Asian Championship - Bronze
  • 2024 Ranking Series, Zagreb Open - Gold
  • 2024 Ranking Series, Polyak Imre & Vargo Janos Memorial - Silver
  • 2023 Ranking Series, Zagreb Open - Bronze
  • 2022 Ranking Series, Zouhaier Sghaier - Silver
  • 2022 Ranking Series, Yasar Dogu - Bronze
  • 2022 Ranking Series, Dan Kolov & Nikola Petrov – Silver