India’s Aman Sehrawat clinched the bronze medal in wrestling when he beat Puerto Rico’s Darian Toi Cruz at the Paris 2024 Olympics, at the Champ de Arena to win a bronze medal on Friday.
The youngest male wrestler at the Paris Summer Games, Aman, lost his semifinal bout against the top-seed wrestler, Japan’s Rei Higuchi on Tuesday.
Who is Aman Sehrawat, India’s bronze medallist at Paris 2024 Games?
Aman received recognition by becoming the first Indian wrestler to secure a gold medal in the U23 Wrestling Championships.
His success is attributed to his inspiration from two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar. Despite facing early parental loss, he was cared for by his grandfather, Mangeram Sehrawat.
Aman has been training at the iconic Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi known for producing multiple Olympic medallists. Aman’s achievements include gold medals in various championships, showcasing his promising career in wrestling.
Aman’s achievements
- 19th Asian Games (2023) - Bronze
- 2023 Senior Asian Championships - Gold
- 2022 U23 World Championship - Gold
- 2022 U23 Asian Championship - Gold
- 2022 U20 Asian Championship - Bronze
- 2024 Ranking Series, Zagreb Open - Gold
- 2024 Ranking Series, Polyak Imre & Vargo Janos Memorial - Silver
- 2023 Ranking Series, Zagreb Open - Bronze
- 2022 Ranking Series, Zouhaier Sghaier - Silver
- 2022 Ranking Series, Yasar Dogu - Bronze
- 2022 Ranking Series, Dan Kolov & Nikola Petrov – Silver
