India’s Aman Sehrawat clinched the bronze medal in wrestling when he beat Puerto Rico’s Darian Toi Cruz at the Paris 2024 Olympics, at the Champ de Arena to win a bronze medal on Friday.

The youngest male wrestler at the Paris Summer Games, Aman, lost his semifinal bout against the top-seed wrestler, Japan’s Rei Higuchi on Tuesday.

Who is Aman Sehrawat, India’s bronze medallist at Paris 2024 Games?

Aman received recognition by becoming the first Indian wrestler to secure a gold medal in the U23 Wrestling Championships.

His success is attributed to his inspiration from two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar. Despite facing early parental loss, he was cared for by his grandfather, Mangeram Sehrawat.

Aman has been training at the iconic Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi known for producing multiple Olympic medallists. Aman’s achievements include gold medals in various championships, showcasing his promising career in wrestling.

Aman’s achievements