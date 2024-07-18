France’s Rabiot leaves Juventus as free agent

Adrien Rabiot is no longer a Juventus player after the Serie A club’s sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli confirmed on Thursday that the France midfielder’s contract would not be renewed.

“I would like to thank Rabiot whose contract expired on June 30. We would all like to wish him the best for the future,” said Giuntoli.

Rabiot leaves Juve after five years in which he won the 2020 Serie A title and two Italian Cups.

The 29-year-old has played 48 times for France, scoring four goals, and was a runner-up at the last World Cup in Qatar.

Rabiot played five times at Euro 2024, where Les Bleus were eliminated in the semifinals by eventual winners Spain.

Italian media report that AC Milan and Real Madrid are among the teams interested in signing Rabiot, who reportedly refused a two-year contract extension worth 7.5 million euros ($8.2 million) a season.

Giuntoli was speaking at Thiago Motta’s first official press conference as new Juve coach.

Motta takes charge of his first Serie A match as Juve boss when the Turin giant hosts promoted Como on August 19.