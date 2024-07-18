MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

France’s Rabiot leaves Juventus as free agent

Rabiot leaves Juve after five years in which he won the 2020 Serie A title and two Italian Cups.

Published : Jul 18, 2024 18:44 IST , Milan - 1 MIN READ

AFP
File Photo: Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot leaves the Serie A club.
File Photo: Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot leaves the Serie A club. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

File Photo: Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot leaves the Serie A club. | Photo Credit: AFP

Adrien Rabiot is no longer a Juventus player after the Serie A club’s sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli confirmed on Thursday that the France midfielder’s contract would not be renewed.

“I would like to thank Rabiot whose contract expired on June 30. We would all like to wish him the best for the future,” said Giuntoli.

Rabiot leaves Juve after five years in which he won the 2020 Serie A title and two Italian Cups.

The 29-year-old has played 48 times for France, scoring four goals, and was a runner-up at the last World Cup in Qatar.

Rabiot played five times at Euro 2024, where Les Bleus were eliminated in the semifinals by eventual winners Spain.

ALSO READ | Argentina’s undersecretary of sports sacked after suggesting Messi should apologize for ‘racist’ video

Italian media report that AC Milan and Real Madrid are among the teams interested in signing Rabiot, who reportedly refused a two-year contract extension worth 7.5 million euros ($8.2 million) a season.

Giuntoli was speaking at Thiago Motta’s first official press conference as new Juve coach.

Motta takes charge of his first Serie A match as Juve boss when the Turin giant hosts promoted Como on August 19.

Related stories

Related Topics

Adrien Rabiot /

Juventus /

Serie A

Latest on Sportstar

  1. France’s Rabiot leaves Juventus as free agent
    AFP
  2. Indian sports wrap, July 18: Maharashtra Open set to begin on Saturday
    Team Sportstar
  3. England captain Ben Stokes to play in The Hundred, ECB says
    Reuters
  4. ENG vs WI, 2nd Test: England scores fastest team fifty in Test cricket
    PTI
  5. From Allyson Felix to Christine Sinclair: Where are these five Tokyo Olympic champions now?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. France’s Rabiot leaves Juventus as free agent
    AFP
  2. Latest FIFA rankings: India remains 124th, Argentina stays top, Spain climbs to third
    PTI
  3. Argentina’s undersecretary of sports sacked after suggesting Messi should apologize for ‘racist’ video
    Reuters
  4. Goalkeeper Mathew Ryan joins Roma as free agent
    AFP
  5. Without Lionel Messi, Inter Miami cruises past Toronto FC
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. France’s Rabiot leaves Juventus as free agent
    AFP
  2. Indian sports wrap, July 18: Maharashtra Open set to begin on Saturday
    Team Sportstar
  3. England captain Ben Stokes to play in The Hundred, ECB says
    Reuters
  4. ENG vs WI, 2nd Test: England scores fastest team fifty in Test cricket
    PTI
  5. From Allyson Felix to Christine Sinclair: Where are these five Tokyo Olympic champions now?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment