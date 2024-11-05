MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Tamil Nadu hopes to topple struggling Assam with captain Sai Kishore back in squad

Though Tamil Nadu will be without the services of B. Sai Sudharsan and B. Indrajith, both playing for India-A in Australia, it has enough firepower to dominate Assam.

Published : Nov 05, 2024 18:48 IST , Guwahati - 2 MINS READ

C Shyam Sundar
Tamil Nadu’s regular captain R. Sai Kishore returned to the squad after the emerging Asia Cup and will hope to help his team gain maximum points in Guwahati.
Tamil Nadu’s regular captain R. Sai Kishore returned to the squad after the emerging Asia Cup and will hope to help his team gain maximum points in Guwahati. | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Tamil Nadu’s regular captain R. Sai Kishore returned to the squad after the emerging Asia Cup and will hope to help his team gain maximum points in Guwahati. | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy/ The Hindu

A strong Tamil Nadu (TN) team will aim to return to winning ways when it takes on Assam in a Ranji Trophy Elite Group ‘D’ match here from Wednesday, putting behind a below-par performance in its previous fixture.

The visiting team will be bolstered by the return of regular captain R. Sai Kishore and will hope to gain maximum points against a struggling Assam, which has one point from three matches.

TN’s batters have been among the runs with all-rounder Vijay Shankar marking his return to the playing XI with a match-saving century against Chhattisgarh.

Though the former champion will be without the services of B. Sai Sudharsan and B. Indrajith, both playing for India-A in Australia, it has enough firepower to dominate the host. Opener N. Jagadeesan has been among the runs as have Pradosh Ranjan Paul and newcomer C. Andre Siddarth.

ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Focus on Delhi’s batting unit in clash against Chandigarh

Meanwhile, the bowlers will look for redemption after a not-so-impressive performance in the third-round match in which they conceded the first-innings lead. Sai Kishore’s presence gives the attack more teeth and it remains to be seen if the team opts for a spin-heavy attack in its bid for full points.

Strapping left-arm pacer Gurjapneet Singh, who was rested for the game against Chhattisgarh, will be raring to go against a batting unit that hasn’t quite delivered.

Sumit Ghadigaonkar has been the lone ranger of sorts racking up 352 runs so far. He needs to get going if Assam hopes to provide meaningful competition.

TN, currently third in the group (with 11 points), will be gunning for a win as the race for knockout berths is likely to be a close one.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu /

Ranji Trophy /

Assam /

Sai Kishore

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Tamil Nadu hopes to topple struggling Assam with captain Sai Kishore back in squad
    C Shyam Sundar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Updates, PKL 2024: Jaipur Pink Panthers faces UP Yoddhas at 8 PM; Sunil’s U Mumba vs Ashu’s Dabang Delhi next
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hockey Nationals 2024: Several India Internationals sit out; Craig Fulton set to attend
    Saikat Chakraborty
  4. Indian sports wrap, November 5: India bags 14 medals in Asia Pickleball Games
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2024-25: FC Goa looks to carry new-found confidence against in-form Punjab FC
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Tamil Nadu hopes to topple struggling Assam with captain Sai Kishore back in squad
    C Shyam Sundar
  2. Ranji Trophy Schedule Round 4: Full list of matches, timings, LIVE streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Bengal vs Kerala ends in draw after Day 4 called off after sunset
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Ranji Trophy: Bihar’s Gani hits spirited ton but Karnataka clinches win and six points
    Santadeep Dey
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Playing after nearly 100 days, an ‘emotional’ Vijay Shankar enjoys his cricket with Tamil Nadu
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Tamil Nadu hopes to topple struggling Assam with captain Sai Kishore back in squad
    C Shyam Sundar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Updates, PKL 2024: Jaipur Pink Panthers faces UP Yoddhas at 8 PM; Sunil’s U Mumba vs Ashu’s Dabang Delhi next
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hockey Nationals 2024: Several India Internationals sit out; Craig Fulton set to attend
    Saikat Chakraborty
  4. Indian sports wrap, November 5: India bags 14 medals in Asia Pickleball Games
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2024-25: FC Goa looks to carry new-found confidence against in-form Punjab FC
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment