Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Tamil Nadu hopes to topple struggling Assam with captain Sai Kishore back in squad

A strong Tamil Nadu (TN) team will aim to return to winning ways when it takes on Assam in a Ranji Trophy Elite Group ‘D’ match here from Wednesday, putting behind a below-par performance in its previous fixture.
The visiting team will be bolstered by the return of regular captain R. Sai Kishore and will hope to gain maximum points against a struggling Assam, which has one point from three matches.
TN’s batters have been among the runs with all-rounder Vijay Shankar marking his return to the playing XI with a match-saving century against Chhattisgarh.
Though the former champion will be without the services of B. Sai Sudharsan and B. Indrajith, both playing for India-A in Australia, it has enough firepower to dominate the host. Opener N. Jagadeesan has been among the runs as have Pradosh Ranjan Paul and newcomer C. Andre Siddarth.
Meanwhile, the bowlers will look for redemption after a not-so-impressive performance in the third-round match in which they conceded the first-innings lead. Sai Kishore’s presence gives the attack more teeth and it remains to be seen if the team opts for a spin-heavy attack in its bid for full points.
Strapping left-arm pacer Gurjapneet Singh, who was rested for the game against Chhattisgarh, will be raring to go against a batting unit that hasn’t quite delivered.
Sumit Ghadigaonkar has been the lone ranger of sorts racking up 352 runs so far. He needs to get going if Assam hopes to provide meaningful competition.
TN, currently third in the group (with 11 points), will be gunning for a win as the race for knockout berths is likely to be a close one.
