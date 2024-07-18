MagazineBuy Print

Goalkeeper Mathew Ryan joins Roma as free agent

With 93 caps for Australia and having played for the Socceroos at the last three World Cups, he joins Roma after being released by Eredivisie outfit AZ Alkmaar at the end of last season.

Published : Jul 18, 2024 10:05 IST , Milan

AFP
Mathew Ryan of Australia gives the team defensive instructions during the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Round of 16 match between Australia and Indonesia.
Mathew Ryan of Australia gives the team defensive instructions during the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Round of 16 match between Australia and Indonesia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Mathew Ryan of Australia gives the team defensive instructions during the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Round of 16 match between Australia and Indonesia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Roma has signed Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan as a free agent, the Serie A club announced on Wednesday.

Ryan moves to the Italian capital on a reported one-season deal with an option for a further year.

The 32-year-old has been signed as back-up to first-choice goalkeeper Mile Svilar for Daniele De Rossi’s team.

He joins Roma after being released by Eredivisie outfit AZ Alkmaar at the end of last season. Ryan has 93 caps for Australia and played for the Socceroos at the last three World Cups.

Roma, which finished sixth last season in Serie A, begins its 2024/25 campaign at Cagliari on August 18.

