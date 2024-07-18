MagazineBuy Print

Mascherano says Argentina racist chants video ‘taken out of context’

The chants were heard during a live video posted on social media by Chelsea and Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez from the team bus in the wake of the Copa victory over Colombia in Miami on Sunday.

Published : Jul 18, 2024 08:06 IST , PARIGNE, FRANCE - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Javier Mascherano, the coach of Argentina’s Olympic football squad.
FILE PHOTO: Javier Mascherano, the coach of Argentina’s Olympic football squad. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Javier Mascherano, the coach of Argentina’s Olympic football squad. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Javier Mascherano, the coach of Argentina’s Olympic football squad, said on Wednesday that a video showing racist chants by national team players after they won the Copa America was “taken out of context”.

“Argentines, if there’s one thing we’re not, it’s racists, far from that,” Mascherano said at Argentina’s pre-Olympic training base in northwestern France.

The chants were heard during a live video posted on social media by Chelsea and Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez from the team bus in the wake of the Copa victory over Colombia in Miami on Sunday.

“I know Enzo, he’s a great guy. He doesn’t have any problems like that,” insisted Mascherano.

READ | FIFA says opening probe into Argentinian players’ racist chants

“Often, as part of a celebration, you can take part of a video and take it out of context.

“If there’s one thing we are as a country, it’s a totally inclusive country. People from all over the world live in Argentina and we treat them as they should be treated.”

FIFA said earlier on Wednesday it was opening an investigation into the chant, which dates back to the 2022 World Cup final after Argentina beat France.

“FIFA strongly condemns any form of discrimination by anyone including players, fans and officials,” said a spokesperson for world football’s governing body.

The song targets France’s star striker Kylian Mbappe and includes homophobic insults.

Chelsea has also launched an internal disciplinary procedure against Fernandez over the incident.

Mascherano also spoke of a “cultural” misunderstanding.

“Sometimes you have to understand the culture of each country, and sometimes what we perceive as a joke can be misinterpreted elsewhere,” he said.

“Enzo also made it known on social media that he apologised. Sometimes people try to make things much bigger than they are.”

Argentina begins its Olympic campaign against Morocco on July 24 in Saint-Etienne. It alsos play Iraq and Ukraine in Lyon in the group stage.

