Copa America 2024 final review: Of Argentina’s sweet 16, Messi’s emotions and crowd trouble

The defending champion defended. Lionel Messi cried and laughed. James Rodriguez won hearts. The 2024 Copa America was a roller-coaster of emotions.

In the end, Argentina (La Albiceleste) stood tall and etched its name in the record books.

It would be wrong to say that Argentina entered the Copa America final as the absolute favourite. Colombia, aka Los Cafeteros, impressed with its brand of attacking football throughout the tournament, and began the summit clash in the same manner, choking the Albiceleste with relentless pressing.

Messi & Co. was in choppy waters and it took careful and compact defending to keep Colombia at bay. With plenty of penetrations into the final third, head coach Nestor Lorenzo’s men looked favourites to grab the opening goal.

However, Argentina held on, despite not playing its best football. This has been the story of its journey in this tournament this year — not being able to score more than two goals in any match but still churning out favourable results by sheer grit.

With the scores level after the regulation 90 minutes, the final went into extra time. Until the 111th minute, the nets did not rattle. And then, an immaculate touch from Giovani Lo Celso sent Lautaro Martinez clear on goal.

Keeping it cool: Golden Boot winner Lautaro Martinez kept his calm to slot the ball into the far corner for a 112th-minute winner. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Inter Milan forward, in red-hot form, kept his calm to enter the box and slot the ball into the far corner for the winner. It took his tally to five goals in this tournament, earning him the Golden Boot award.

The final also had its share of emotional moments. Captain Messi was in tears after being substituted due to an ankle injury.

Angel di Maria left the pitch in the national colours for the last time, after being subbed off in the 117th minute. Deservedly, both received a wonderful reception from fans inside the Hard Rock Stadium.

The story ended on a happy note as Messi’s tears turned into smiles after Argentina’s 1-0 win, guiding them to a record 16th Copa America title.

Legends bid adieu

It was the perfect ending for Angel Di Maria, who leaves with two Copa America titles and a World Cup.

He has undoubtedly been the team’s most clutch player, scoring in the finals of the 2021 Copa America, 2022 World Cup, and La Finalissima. With 145 caps, he has scored 31 goals for his country.

“I dreamt that I would win it [Copa America 2024] and retire like this,” said the 36-year-old.

Luis Suarez also bid goodbye to international football, though it was not a fairytale ending as Uruguay crashed out after a semifinal loss against Colombia.

Clutch icon: With 145 caps, Angel Di Maria has scored 31 goals for his country, and leaves with two Copa America titles and a World Cup. | Photo Credit: AFP

However, he played his part in helping La Celeste grab third place after scoring a late equaliser against Canada, where Uruguay eventually won on penalties.

‘El Pistolero,’ as Suarez is fondly known, leaves as Uruguay’s highest-ever goalscorer with 69 goals in 142 appearances.

Security concerns

There were two glaring security concerns during this tournament.

Colombia’s semifinal clash against Uruguay ended on a bitter note. After James Rodriguez (right) and his men guided Los Cafeteros to a 1-0 win, post-match incidents raised questions about CONMEBOL’s ability to provide proper security.

After the clash, Darwin Nunez, Ronald Araujo, and some other Uruguayan players were seen entering the stands and clashing with Colombian fans.

Before the final at the Hard Rock Stadium, fans without tickets rushed the gates in a bid to enter the stadium, raising questions about USA’s hosting credentials. | Photo Credit: AFP

It was later revealed that they did this to protect their family members, who were harassed by Colombian fans.

CONMEBOL opened an investigation, but Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa defended his players’ actions, stating they did what needed to be done.

The second glaring security concern occurred before the final at the Hard Rock Stadium, where fans without tickets rushed the gates in a bid to enter the stadium.

This incident was similar to what happened before England’s Euro 2020 final against Italy, where English fans without tickets broke through the gates to get inside the stadium.

The USA is scheduled to be one of the hosts for the 2026 World Cup, and these incidents during this Copa America have raised a lot of questions ahead of the quadrennial event.