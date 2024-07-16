Angel di Maria for Argentina, more than just a support act

It was the 117th minute in the 2024 Copa America final. A thunderous reception from Argentina fans reverberated across the Hard Rock Stadium.

No, Argentina had not scored a goal, but instead, the referee’s assistant had raised the board, indicating a substitution. Number 11 was written in red. Angel Di Maria treaded slowly towards the touchline, with his arms raised in acknowledgement. Likely, it was el Fideo’s (the noodle, as he is fondly known) last seconds in national colours.

Di Maria’s story in the fabled Blue and White is about hope - an individual whose role can be easily mistaken as a supporting one. But the reality is, Di Maria was born for the centre stage and has backed those claims by coming clutch for Albiceleste when it mattered.

A positive start

Di Maria’s tryst with Argentina began in 2007 when he was selected for the South American U-20 Championship.

He tasted immediate success at the youth level. He went on to win the 2007 U20 World Cup, and the following year, clinched gold with Argentina in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where he scored a match-winning goal in the final against Nigeria.

At the senior level, though, success eluded Di Maria since his debut in 2008. After an unsuccessful 2010 World Cup and 2011 Copa America, Di Maria had the chance to win his first senior title in the 2014 World Cup.

However, Di Maria’s World Cup ended with a muscle tear in the quarterfinal against Belgium. From the sidelines, he could only look on as Germany’s Mario Gotze broke Argentinian hearts with his late winner in the final.

Di Maria bid a teary farewell on his last game for Argentina. | Photo Credit: AP

His 2015 and 2016 Copa America campaigns brought more disappointment as injuries again hampered his progress, and, in both editions, he watched from the sidelines as his team lost against Chile on penalties.

In the 2018 World Cup, too, Argentina suffered a Round of 16 exit against France.

Di Maria’s wait for a senior title with Argentina continued and time was running out.

The comeback

Argentina ushered in a new era after Lionel Scaloni was appointed head coach in 2018. And for seniors like Di Maria and Lionel Messi, the 2021 Copa America and 2022 World remained as the last two probable opportunities of winning a senior title in national colours.

The 2021 Copa America was hosted by the then-defending champion Brazil, and the Selecao was the last hurdle Argentina had to cross after reaching the final.

READ | With Copa America 2024 winning goal, Lautaro Martinez re-establishes himself

Di Maria scored the winner in the final with an excellent lobbed goal and broke Argentina’s 28-year-old title jinx.

Argentina’s Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring the team’s second goal in the 2022 World Cup final against France. | Photo Credit: Dylan Martinez

After finally tasting success in national colours, Di Maria kept making an impact on the big stage.

Following his match-winner against Brazil, he scored a brace in Argentina’s 3-0 final against Italy in the La Finalissima (Copa America 2021 winner vs Euro 2020 winner).

However, the wily forward reserved the biggest goal of his career for the biggest stage. Playing in his first senior World Cup final, he finished off a perfect counterattack to give his team a 2-0 lead against France. Despite France making a comeback, Argentina went on to win the final on penalties.

Like Messi, Di Maria had also conquered his final peak.

Contemplating retirement after the World Cup win, Di Maria came back for one last hurrah when Messi personally requested him to make himself available for the 2024 Copa America. He finished his international career in style as Argentina beat Colombia in the final.

Di Maria’s success complements his commitment to the game even at the age of 36.

“Di Maria has had some spectacular matches, but today’s was one of his best. As well as playing well, he had the attitude to press at a time in the match when his legs weren’t working, and he started running as if he were 25 years old,” Scaloni said after the 2024 Copa final.

“I dreamed it. I dreamed I was retiring like this,” said Di Maria after Argentina’s 2024 Copa America win. It would be a perfect way to bow out.

Despite Di Maria saying that the 2024 Copa America would be his last tournament with Argentina, fans might get to see him one last time in Blue and White.

“He’s a legend, there’s no way to convince him (to stay on), but maybe at least play one more and say goodbye to his fans because he deserves it. His story is like a movie because of how it ended,” Scaloni added after the final.

Has Fideo’s movie ended with Argentina or will there be one final post-credit scene? Only time will tell.