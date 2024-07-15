Argentina does a Spain 2008-12 with a hat-trick of titles

Argentina achieved a unique feat when it won the 2024 Copa America title on Sunday after it beat Colombia 1-0 at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Albiceleste clinched its second successive Copa after the 2021 victory which was sandwiched between the 2022 World Cup win, making it the first South American nation to achieve a unique hat-trick.

The 2024 title also made Lionel Messi’s Argentina the nation with the most Copa title wins with 16, going past Uruguay’s tally.

Argentina is the second team to achieve the three-peat when it won the Euro 2008, World Cup 2010 and Euro 2012 in succession.

Co-incidentally, Spain, also won the European Championships by beating England in the final on Sunday in Berlin.

This sets up the Finalissima in 2025 between the champions of Europe and South America.

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni said, “I don’t know if it marks an era, but it’s true this team never ceases to surprise, they overcame the difficulties of a very difficult match, with a very complicated opponent and without a good first half.

“In the second half I think we improved and deserved to win and then always in extra time, in the long run the team always finds something extra, so it’s gratifying to see them play and I’m eternally grateful for the way they give their all.”

With inputs from AFP