MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Argentina does a Spain 2008-12 with a hat-trick of titles

Messi’s Argentina has now won the Copa America twice and World Cup in succession between 2021 and 2024.

Published : Jul 15, 2024 12:59 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Argentina lifts the Copa America title for a record 16th time.
Argentina lifts the Copa America title for a record 16th time. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Argentina lifts the Copa America title for a record 16th time. | Photo Credit: AP

Argentina achieved a unique feat when it won the 2024 Copa America title on Sunday after it beat Colombia 1-0 at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Albiceleste clinched its second successive Copa after the 2021 victory which was sandwiched between the 2022 World Cup win, making it the first South American nation to achieve a unique hat-trick.

The 2024 title also made Lionel Messi’s Argentina the nation with the most Copa title wins with 16, going past Uruguay’s tally.

Argentina is the second team to achieve the three-peat when it won the Euro 2008, World Cup 2010 and Euro 2012 in succession.

Co-incidentally, Spain, also won the European Championships by beating England in the final on Sunday in Berlin.

This sets up the Finalissima in 2025 between the champions of Europe and South America.

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni said, “I don’t know if it marks an era, but it’s true this team never ceases to surprise, they overcame the difficulties of a very difficult match, with a very complicated opponent and without a good first half.

WATCH | Messi in tears as he limps off pitch in Copa America 2024 final against Colombia

“In the second half I think we improved and deserved to win and then always in extra time, in the long run the team always finds something extra, so it’s gratifying to see them play and I’m eternally grateful for the way they give their all.”

With inputs from AFP

Related stories

Related Topics

Argentina /

Spain /

Euro 2024 /

Copa America 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Argentina does a Spain 2008-12 with a hat-trick of titles
    Team Sportstar
  2. Which teams are facing each other in Finalissima 2025?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, July 15: Randhawa tied 7th in Swiss Senior; Jeev finishes tied 20th
    Team Sportstar
  4. When have the Olympics not been held on schedule?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Overlooked, ridiculed and booed but distinctive Cucurella holds attention of Europe
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Which teams are facing each other in Finalissima 2025?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Argentina does a Spain 2008-12 with a hat-trick of titles
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024: Tired Colombia was impacted by delayed start to final, says coach Lorenzo
    AFP
  4. Euro 2024: Overlooked, ridiculed and booed but distinctive Cucurella holds attention of Europe
    Aashin Prasad
  5. Argentina wins record 16th title: List of most successful teams in Copa America
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Argentina does a Spain 2008-12 with a hat-trick of titles
    Team Sportstar
  2. Which teams are facing each other in Finalissima 2025?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, July 15: Randhawa tied 7th in Swiss Senior; Jeev finishes tied 20th
    Team Sportstar
  4. When have the Olympics not been held on schedule?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Overlooked, ridiculed and booed but distinctive Cucurella holds attention of Europe
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment