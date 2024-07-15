MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WATCH: Lionel Messi in tears as he limps off pitch in Copa America 2024 final against Colombia

Published : Jul 15, 2024 08:32 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Argentina’s forward Lionel Messi gestures in pain during the Conmebol 2024 Copa America tournament final football match between Argentina and Colombia.
Argentina’s forward Lionel Messi gestures in pain during the Conmebol 2024 Copa America tournament final football match between Argentina and Colombia. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Argentina’s forward Lionel Messi gestures in pain during the Conmebol 2024 Copa America tournament final football match between Argentina and Colombia. | Photo Credit: AFP

Lionel Messi was seen in tears after he was forced to leave the pitch in the 66th minute during the Copa America 2024 on Sunday against Colombia at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

During open play, Messi went down clutching his right ankle, that has been troubling the forward throughout the ongoing tournament.

After being subbed off, he was seen throwing his boot away in anguish as he took to his seat while in tears.

Watch the injury and the moment Messi was subbed off:

For US viewers:

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Argentina vs Colombia LIVE score, ARG 0-0 COL, Copa America 2024 final: Messi in tears as he limps out with injury, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Argentina vs Colombia match in pictures, Copa America 2024 final: Lionel Messi, James Rodriguez photos, real-time gallery
    Team Sportstar
  3. WATCH: Lionel Messi in tears as he limps off pitch in Copa America 2024 final against Colombia
    Team Sportstar
  4. TNPL 2024: Sanjay guides Trichy Grand Cholas over SKM Salem Spartans; Chepauk Super Gillies beats Dindigul Dragons
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Wimbledon 2024 Final: Alcaraz retains title, does the double over Djokovic
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. WATCH: Lionel Messi in tears as he limps off pitch in Copa America 2024 final against Colombia
    Team Sportstar
  2. Angel Di Maria starts final game for Argentina in Copa America 2024 final against Colombia
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024: Final remains 0-0 at HT, top talking points from ARG v COL
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Why is the Argentina vs Colombia final delayed by 75 minutes?
    Team Sportstar
  5. VIDEO: ‘To lose in that way is really cruel,’ says England’s Bellingham
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Argentina vs Colombia LIVE score, ARG 0-0 COL, Copa America 2024 final: Messi in tears as he limps out with injury, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Argentina vs Colombia match in pictures, Copa America 2024 final: Lionel Messi, James Rodriguez photos, real-time gallery
    Team Sportstar
  3. WATCH: Lionel Messi in tears as he limps off pitch in Copa America 2024 final against Colombia
    Team Sportstar
  4. TNPL 2024: Sanjay guides Trichy Grand Cholas over SKM Salem Spartans; Chepauk Super Gillies beats Dindigul Dragons
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Wimbledon 2024 Final: Alcaraz retains title, does the double over Djokovic
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment