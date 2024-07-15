WATCH: Lionel Messi in tears as he limps off pitch in Copa America 2024 final against Colombia

Lionel Messi was seen in tears after he was forced to leave the pitch in the 66th minute during the Copa America 2024 on Sunday against Colombia at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

During open play, Messi went down clutching his right ankle, that has been troubling the forward throughout the ongoing tournament.

After being subbed off, he was seen throwing his boot away in anguish as he took to his seat while in tears.

Watch the injury and the moment Messi was subbed off:

