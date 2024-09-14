MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Manchester City vs Brentford LIVE score, MCI 2-1 BRE, Premier League 2024-25: Haaland grabs brace for City lead

MCI vs BRE: Follow live score and updates of the Manchester City vs Brentford Premier League 2024-25 match from the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. 

Updated : Sep 14, 2024 20:15 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with teammate Jack Grealish of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Brentford FC at Etihad Stadium on September 14, 2024 in Manchester, England.
Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with teammate Jack Grealish of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Brentford FC at Etihad Stadium on September 14, 2024 in Manchester, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with teammate Jack Grealish of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Brentford FC at Etihad Stadium on September 14, 2024 in Manchester, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Welcome to Sportstar’s live score and updates of the Manchester City vs Brentford Premier League 2024-25 match from the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. 

LIVE UPDATES!

Manchester City lineup!

Brentford lineup!

When and where to watch the Manchester City vs Brentford match?

The Manchester City vs Brentford Premier League 2024-25 match on Saturday, September 14 will be live telecast on the Star Sports network.

The match will also be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Related Topics

Manchester City /

Brentford /

Premier League 2024-25 /

Premier League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal score, ISL 2024-25: BFC 1-0 EBFC, Vinith scores opening goal on debut
    Team Sportstar
  2. Manchester City vs Brentford LIVE score, MCI 2-1 BRE, Premier League 2024-25: Haaland grabs brace for City lead
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2024-25: New-look Kerala Blasters aims positive start in its season opener against Punjab FC
    Stan Rayan
  4. Duleep Trophy: Tilak, Pratham score hundreds as India A dominates Day 3, sets 488-run target for India D
    Abhishek Saini
  5. Indian sports wrap, September 14: Shubhankar ties course record in Irish Open, enters top 15
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest LIVE score, Premier League 2024-25: Lineups, LIV vs NFO, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League result: Man United beats Southampton 3-0 as Marcus Rashford ends goalless run
    AP
  3. Manchester City vs Brentford LIVE score, MCI 2-1 BRE, Premier League 2024-25: Haaland grabs brace for City lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. When did Rashford last score a goal for Man United before his strike vs Southampton?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Southampton vs Manchester United highlights: SOU 0-3 MUN; De Ligt, Rashford, Garancho score in dominant win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal score, ISL 2024-25: BFC 1-0 EBFC, Vinith scores opening goal on debut
    Team Sportstar
  2. Manchester City vs Brentford LIVE score, MCI 2-1 BRE, Premier League 2024-25: Haaland grabs brace for City lead
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2024-25: New-look Kerala Blasters aims positive start in its season opener against Punjab FC
    Stan Rayan
  4. Duleep Trophy: Tilak, Pratham score hundreds as India A dominates Day 3, sets 488-run target for India D
    Abhishek Saini
  5. Indian sports wrap, September 14: Shubhankar ties course record in Irish Open, enters top 15
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment