Which teams are facing each other in Finalissima 2025?

Argentina beat Colombia on Sunday night in the Copa America 2024 final to lift its record-breaking 16th title to become the tournament’s most successful side ever.

Hours before Lautaro Martinez’s goal took his country to a second consecutive Copa title, it was Spain that defeated England in Berlin to become the Euro 2024 champions.

Which teams will play in Finalissima 2025?

In the 2025 edition of the Finalissima, it’ll be Argentina and Spain facing each other as the sides clinched the Copa America and European Championship respectively.