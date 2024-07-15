MagazineBuy Print

Which teams are facing each other in Finalissima 2025?

Hour before Lautaro Martinez’s goal took his country to a second consecutive Copa title, it was Spain that defeated England in Berlin to become the Euro 2024 champions.

Published : Jul 15, 2024 13:05 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Spain’s Alvaro Morata lifts the trophy as they celebrate after victory over England to become Euro 2024 champion.
Spain’s Alvaro Morata lifts the trophy as they celebrate after victory over England to become Euro 2024 champion. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Spain’s Alvaro Morata lifts the trophy as they celebrate after victory over England to become Euro 2024 champion. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Argentina beat Colombia on Sunday night in the Copa America 2024 final to lift its record-breaking 16th title to become the tournament’s most successful side ever.

Hours before Lautaro Martinez’s goal took his country to a second consecutive Copa title, it was Spain that defeated England in Berlin to become the Euro 2024 champions.

Which teams will play in Finalissima 2025?

In the 2025 edition of the Finalissima, it’ll be Argentina and Spain facing each other as the sides clinched the Copa America and European Championship respectively.

