MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Argentina wins record 16th title: List of most successful teams in Copa America

Coming into this tournament, the La Albiceleste were tied with Uruguay as the most successful teams in the Copa America with each side having 15 titles under their belt.

Published : Jul 15, 2024 11:16 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with the trophy after the team’s victory during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia.
Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with the trophy after the team’s victory during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with the trophy after the team’s victory during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Argentina defeated Colombia on Sunday in the Copa America 2024 final at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami to lift its 16th title to become the most successful team in the competition’s history.

Coming into this tournament, the La Albiceleste were tied with Uruguay as the most successful teams in the Copa America with each side having 15 titles under their belt.

While Uruguay could only finish third in the 2024 edition, Argentina went all the way to break the record.

List of most successful teams in Copa America

Rank Team Number of titles Years
1 Argentina 16 1921, 1925, 1927, 1929, 1937, 1941, 1945, 1946, 1947, 1955, 1957, 1959, 1991, 1993, 2021, 2024
2 Uruguay 15 1916, 1917, 1920, 1923, 1924, 1926, 1935, 1942, 1956, 1959, 1967, 1983, 1987, 1995, 2011
3 Brazil 9 1919, 1922, 1949, 1989, 1997, 1999, 2004, 2007, 2019
4 Paraguay 2 1953, 1979
5 Chile 2 2015, 2016

Related Topics

Argentina /

Copa America 2024 /

Copa America

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Argentina wins record 16th title: List of most successful teams in Copa America
    Team Sportstar
  2. Lionel Messi surpasses Dani Alves as player with the most trophies in football history
    Team Sportstar
  3. Argentina vs Colombia highlights, ARG 1-0 COL, Copa America 2024: La Albiceleste bag record 16th title after late Lautaro winner
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Argentina beats Colombia to lift record 16th title
    AP
  5. Argentina vs Colombia highlights in pictures, Copa America 2024 final: Lionel Messi, James Rodriguez photos, gallery
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Argentina wins record 16th title: List of most successful teams in Copa America
    Team Sportstar
  2. Copa America 2024: Full list of title winners from 1916 to 2024 after Messi & Co. win 16th title
    Team Sportstar
  3. Lionel Messi surpasses Dani Alves as player with the most trophies in football history
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Lautaro bags ‘Golden Boot’, James gets ‘Best Player Award’, Emiliano Martinez wins ‘Golden Glove’
    Team Sportstar
  5. LIVE Reactions: Argentina wins Copa America 2024 final after late Martinez goal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Argentina wins record 16th title: List of most successful teams in Copa America
    Team Sportstar
  2. Lionel Messi surpasses Dani Alves as player with the most trophies in football history
    Team Sportstar
  3. Argentina vs Colombia highlights, ARG 1-0 COL, Copa America 2024: La Albiceleste bag record 16th title after late Lautaro winner
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Argentina beats Colombia to lift record 16th title
    AP
  5. Argentina vs Colombia highlights in pictures, Copa America 2024 final: Lionel Messi, James Rodriguez photos, gallery
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment