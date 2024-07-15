Argentina wins record 16th title: List of most successful teams in Copa America

Argentina defeated Colombia on Sunday in the Copa America 2024 final at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami to lift its 16th title to become the most successful team in the competition’s history.

Coming into this tournament, the La Albiceleste were tied with Uruguay as the most successful teams in the Copa America with each side having 15 titles under their belt.

While Uruguay could only finish third in the 2024 edition, Argentina went all the way to break the record.

List of most successful teams in Copa America