Genoa’s Serie A home match against Juventus will be played behind closed doors on Saturday, three days after crowd trouble before and after the Italian Cup derby.
Friday’s decision came after violent clashes between Genoa and Sampdoria fans that saw more than 50 people injured, including 41 police officers who were attempting to control the fiery crowds.
ALSO READ: Man City team news: Premier League champion dealt huge injury blow as Rodri ruled out for entire season
Most of the trouble happened after the match, which Serie B side Sampdoria won on penalties.
As punishment, no fans will be allowed into Genoa’s stadium on Saturday.
Sampdoria is expected to face a similar punishment for its next home match, against Juve Stabia on October 4.
Latest on Sportstar
- Serie A 2024-25: Genoa home match against Juventus to be played without fans after crowd trouble at derby
- Indian sports wrap, September 27: Hembram, Rathore to lead Rugby India at Asia Rugby U18 7s Championship
- East Bengal vs FC Goa LIVE, ISL 2024-25: Diamantakos injured, Starting lineups, EB vs FCG, Score, 7:30 PM IST kick-off
- Man City team news: Premier League champion dealt huge injury blow as Rodri ruled out for entire season
- ENG vs AUS, 4th ODI LIVE SCORE: Rain delays start after Australia opts to bowl against England
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE