Serie A 2024-25: Genoa home match against Juventus to be played without fans after crowd trouble at derby

Friday’s decision came after violent clashes between Genoa and Sampdoria fans that saw more than 50 people injured, including 41 police officers who were attempting to control the fiery crowds.

Published : Sep 27, 2024 18:46 IST , GENOA - 1 MIN READ

AP
Sampdoria’s Antonio Barreca, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning penalty during a shootout in the Italian Cup soccer match between Genoa and Sampdoria at Luigi Ferraris Stadium, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Genoa, Italy.
Sampdoria’s Antonio Barreca, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning penalty during a shootout in the Italian Cup soccer match between Genoa and Sampdoria at Luigi Ferraris Stadium, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Genoa, Italy. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Genoa’s Serie A home match against Juventus will be played behind closed doors on Saturday, three days after crowd trouble before and after the Italian Cup derby.

Friday’s decision came after violent clashes between Genoa and Sampdoria fans that saw more than 50 people injured, including 41 police officers who were attempting to control the fiery crowds.

Most of the trouble happened after the match, which Serie B side Sampdoria won on penalties.

As punishment, no fans will be allowed into Genoa’s stadium on Saturday.

Sampdoria is expected to face a similar punishment for its next home match, against Juve Stabia on October 4. 

Related Topics

Genoa /

Juventus /

Serie A 2024-25

