MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Southgate will not coach for a year, unlikely to take over another national team

Southgate stepped down in July after England’s second straight European Championship final defeat, ending an eight-year spell with the Three Lions.

Published : Oct 10, 2024 16:32 IST , ATHENS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
England's manager Gareth Southgate applauds to supporters at the end of the final match between Spain and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, July 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
England's manager Gareth Southgate applauds to supporters at the end of the final match between Spain and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, July 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) | Photo Credit: MARTIN MEISSNER
infoIcon

England's manager Gareth Southgate applauds to supporters at the end of the final match between Spain and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, July 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) | Photo Credit: MARTIN MEISSNER

Former England manager Gareth Southgate said on Thursday he would not return to coaching for at least the next year and was unlikely to take over a different national team.

The 54-year-old stepped down in July after England’s second straight European Championship final defeat, ending an eight-year spell with the Three Lions.

“Sometimes when you are in a big role you don’t realise the weight until it’s gone,” he told the European Club Association’s general assembly. “It is one of those jobs where everybody has an opinion.

“I am enjoying my life so there is no rush. For 11 years I committed fully to the national federation. I won’t coach in the next year for sure. I am certain of that. When you come out of a big role you need to give your body time, your mind time.”

Southgate led England to the 2018 World Cup semifinals and the quarters in 2022, and the finals of the last two European Championships for its best international results in decades.

READ | Stones to captain England in Nations League game against Greece, Kane to start on bench

England is still searching for Southgate’s replacement with interim manager Lee Carsley currently in charge. Southgate himself said he was unlikely to take over a different national team and would consider coaching a club only under the right conditions.

The former England coach had been linked with a move to Old Trafford as a potential successor to embattled Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag, as well as with a technical observer role at UEFA, the governing body of European football.

“(A return to) club football? Depending on what role that is,” he said. “I have been fortunate to have worked with fantastic players. You got to have excitement, passion to go to work every day,” he added.

“It is unlikely to be another national federation. England was from the heart.” 

Related stories

Related Topics

Gareth Southgate /

England

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs GER, bilateral 2024: Major Dhyan Chand Stadium gets facelift ahead of India-Germany hockey series
    PTI
  2. Chamari Athapaththu’s World Cup dream crashes: when belief wasn’t enough
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. PAK vs ENG 1st Test, Day 4 LIVE score: Pakistan 83/6; Leach removes Saud Shakeel after England declares on 823/7
    Team Sportstar
  4. Nadal to retire from tennis after Davis Cup finals next month 
    Team Sportstar
  5. Nadal retirement: Best quotes from the Spanish tennis legend
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Southgate will not coach for a year, unlikely to take over another national team
    Reuters
  2. SoFi Stadium to host CONCACAF Nations League final four in 2025 and 2027
    AP
  3. Tedesco confident in Belgium’s ‘new generation’ ahead of Italy showdown
    Reuters
  4. Igor Jesus to start ahead of Endrick for depleted Brazil in must-win World Cup qualifier
    Reuters
  5. The Mushaga Bakenga story: From rough and tumble of football to people’s champion
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs GER, bilateral 2024: Major Dhyan Chand Stadium gets facelift ahead of India-Germany hockey series
    PTI
  2. Chamari Athapaththu’s World Cup dream crashes: when belief wasn’t enough
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. PAK vs ENG 1st Test, Day 4 LIVE score: Pakistan 83/6; Leach removes Saud Shakeel after England declares on 823/7
    Team Sportstar
  4. Nadal to retire from tennis after Davis Cup finals next month 
    Team Sportstar
  5. Nadal retirement: Best quotes from the Spanish tennis legend
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment