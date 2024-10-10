MagazineBuy Print

England vs Greece LIVE streaming info, Nations League: When, where to watch; Predicted lineups

Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Nations League clash between England and Greece at the Wembley stadium.

Published : Oct 10, 2024 09:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: England’s Harry Kane in action.
File Photo: England’s Harry Kane in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo: England’s Harry Kane in action. | Photo Credit: AP

PREVIEW

England is set to face Greece and Finland in its Nations League fixtures at the Wembley stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Dominic Solanke has been named in England interim manager Lee Carsley’s squad for next week’s Nations League games against Greece and Finland, seven years after gaining his only senior cap.

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins is also included having withdrawn from the squad for the last two games.

There was no place for Tottenham midfielder James Maddison, Manchester United defender Harry Maguire or Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze with Carsley saying it is not about form but that he wants to look at other options in the upcoming games.

Carsley has enjoyed two wins since taking over after the resignation of Gareth Southgate following Euro 2024, with his England side defeating Ireland and Finland.

Asked about his chances of getting the job on a longer-term basis, he said his only concern was the upcoming games.

“I think it’s really clear what my remit is, it’s to take these three camps in the Nations League, something that I’m really comfortable doing,” Carsley told reporters.

Lee Carsley’s side host the Greeks at Wembley on Thursday before visiting Finland three days later.

PREDICTED LINEUPS:

England: Pickford; Alexander-Arnold, Konsa, Stones, Lewis; Rice, Gomes; Saka, Grealish, Gordon; Kane

Greece: Vlachodimos; Rota, Mavropanos, Koulierakis, Tsimikas; Bouchalakis, Siopis; Chatzigiovannis, Bakasetas, Tzolis; Pavlidis

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the England vs Greece Nations League match kick off?
The England vs Greece Nations League match will kick off at 12:15 AM IST, on Friday, October 11 at the Wembley stadium.
Where to watch the live telecast of the England vs Greece Nations League match?
The England vs Greece Nations League match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports network.
Where to live stream the England vs Greece Nations League match?
The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
