IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Captain and coach gave me licence to play fearless cricket, says Nitish Reddy

Reddy scored 34-ball 74 and claimed 2/23 as India defeated Bangladesh by 86 runs in New Delhi to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Published : Oct 10, 2024 07:54 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
India’s Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrates after scoring a half century during the second T20I against Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.
India’s Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrates after scoring a half century during the second T20I against Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrates after scoring a half century during the second T20I against Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Promising India all-rounder Nitish Reddy, who made a splash with both bat and ball in only his second T20I, on Wednesday credited the team for giving him the licence to play fearless cricket.

The 21-year-old Andhra man smashed a 34-ball 74 to help India post an imposing 221/9 in the second T20I against Bangladesh.

Later, he shone with the ball with his medium-pace bowling and claimed 2/23 as Bangladesh was restricted to 135/9.

India took an unassailable 2-0 lead going into the final T20I in Hyderabad on October 12.

“It feels great to represent India, feel so proud about this moment. Grateful for everything. I should give credit to captain and coach. They gave me the licence to play fearless cricket,” Reddy said at the post-match interaction.

READ | IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: India thrashes Bangladesh by 86 runs to clinch series win

Reddy got two reprieves early on but grew in confidence after hitting a six off a free-hit, thanks to a no-ball by Mahmudullah.

“I took my time initially, but after that no-ball, everything went in my favour. It feels great to play for the Indian team. I want to continue in this same way. Want to keep repeating such good performances.”

India got off to a jittery start and was reeling at 41/3 inside PowerPlay and skipper Suryakumar Yadav said it helped in testing the middle-order batters.

“I wanted that situation, wanted my batters (5,6,7) in that situation. Happy for both (Rinku Singh and Nitish) of them,” Yadav said on the 108-run fourth wicket partnership between Rinku (53) and Nitish.

“They batted exactly the way I wanted. You have got to go out there and express. The message has been loud and clear - do what you do in the nets, and franchises. Just the jersey changes, rest remaining remains the same.

“I wanted to see what different bowlers can do in different situations. Can they give me the difficult overs. Sometimes Hardik won’t bowl, sometimes Washington Sundar won’t bowl. I wanted to see what the other guys had in store, really happy with it. It was his (Nitish) day, I thought let him enjoy and make it large.”

