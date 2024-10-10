Italy vs Belgium LIVE streaming info, Nations League: When, where to watch; Predicted lineups

PREVIEW
Italy will attempt to back up their strong start to the UEFA Nations League after a disastrous Euro 2024 campaign, while a rebuilding Germany are without several key players due to injury.
Luciano Spalletti’s Italy crashed out in the last 16 at the Euros in a dire defence of their title, but the Azzurri responded to that failure by winning in France and beating Israel to begin the Nations League in September.
On Thursday Italy return home to take on a Belgium side missing the injured Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, who again asked to be left out in order to focus on regaining full fitness.
PREDICTED LINEUPS:
Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Calafiori; Cambiaso, Frattesi, Tonali, Ricci, Dimarco; Raspadori, Retegui.
Belgium: Casteels; Castagne, Faes, Debast, Theate; Tielemans, Onana; Lukebakio, De Ketelaere, Doku; Openda.
LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
When and where will the Italy vs Belgium Nations League match kick off?
Where to watch the live telecast of the Italy vs Belgium Nations League match?
Where to live stream the Italy vs Belgium Nations League match?
