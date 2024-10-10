MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Italy vs Belgium LIVE streaming info, Nations League: When, where to watch; Predicted lineups

Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Nations League clash between Italy and Belgium in Rome.

Published : Oct 10, 2024 09:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Italy’s goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
File Photo: Italy’s goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo: Italy’s goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. | Photo Credit: AP

PREVIEW

Italy will attempt to back up their strong start to the UEFA Nations League after a disastrous Euro 2024 campaign, while a rebuilding Germany are without several key players due to injury.

Luciano Spalletti’s Italy crashed out in the last 16 at the Euros in a dire defence of their title, but the Azzurri responded to that failure by winning in France and beating Israel to begin the Nations League in September.

On Thursday Italy return home to take on a Belgium side missing the injured Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, who again asked to be left out in order to focus on regaining full fitness.

PREDICTED LINEUPS:

Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Calafiori; Cambiaso, Frattesi, Tonali, Ricci, Dimarco; Raspadori, Retegui.

Belgium: Casteels; Castagne, Faes, Debast, Theate; Tielemans, Onana; Lukebakio, De Ketelaere, Doku; Openda.

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the Italy vs Belgium Nations League match kick off?
The Italy vs Belgium Nations League match will kick off at 12:15 AM IST, on Friday, October 11 in Rome.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Italy vs Belgium Nations League match?
The Italy vs Belgium Nations League match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports network.
Where to live stream the Italy vs Belgium Nations League match?
The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

- With inputs from AFP

Related Topics

UEFA Nations League /

Italy /

Belgium

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kyrgios expected to return for Australian Open 2025, says Tiley
    Reuters
  2. Panathinaikos defender George Baldock found dead in swimming pool
    Reuters
  3. Stones to captain England in Nations League game against Greece, Kane to start on bench
    Reuters
  4. Women’s Champions League 2024-25: Manchester City stuns defending champion Barcelona, Bayern Munich downs Arsenal
    AP
  5. IND vs SL, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: “I was in the zone today,” says Harmanpreet after 82-run win over Sri Lanka
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Italy vs Belgium LIVE streaming info, Nations League: When, where to watch; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  2. Panathinaikos defender George Baldock found dead in swimming pool
    Reuters
  3. England vs Greece LIVE streaming info, Nations League: When, where to watch; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  4. Stones to captain England in Nations League game against Greece, Kane to start on bench
    Reuters
  5. Women’s Champions League 2024-25: Manchester City stuns defending champion Barcelona, Bayern Munich downs Arsenal
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kyrgios expected to return for Australian Open 2025, says Tiley
    Reuters
  2. Panathinaikos defender George Baldock found dead in swimming pool
    Reuters
  3. Stones to captain England in Nations League game against Greece, Kane to start on bench
    Reuters
  4. Women’s Champions League 2024-25: Manchester City stuns defending champion Barcelona, Bayern Munich downs Arsenal
    AP
  5. IND vs SL, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: “I was in the zone today,” says Harmanpreet after 82-run win over Sri Lanka
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment