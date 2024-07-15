Lionel Messi won his 45th senior trophy after winning the 2024 Copa America title with Argentina, surpassing Dani Alves as the player with the most number of trophies in football history.
It was in 2005 that Messi first tasted silverware after winning the U-20 FIFA World Cup as well as the 2004-05 La Liga title with Barcelona.
Since then, the Argentinian forward has clinched trophies both in club and national colours, which include multiple Copa Americas, Champions Leagues, and a prestigious FIFA World Cup title.
List of Lionel Messi’s trophies
Latest on Sportstar
- Argentina vs Colombia highlights, ARG 1-0 COL, Copa America 2024: La Albiceleste bag record 16th title after late Lautaro winner
- Lionel Messi surpasses Dani Alves as player with the most trophies in football history
- Copa America 2024: Argentina beats Colombia to lift record 16th title
- Argentina vs Colombia highlights in pictures, Copa America 2024 final: Lionel Messi, James Rodriguez photos, gallery
- Cummins to miss Australia’s limited-overs tour to England and Scotland
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE