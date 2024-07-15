Lionel Messi surpasses Dani Alves as player with the most trophies in football history

Lionel Messi won his 45th senior trophy after winning the 2024 Copa America title with Argentina, surpassing Dani Alves as the player with the most number of trophies in football history.

It was in 2005 that Messi first tasted silverware after winning the U-20 FIFA World Cup as well as the 2004-05 La Liga title with Barcelona.

Since then, the Argentinian forward has clinched trophies both in club and national colours, which include multiple Copa Americas, Champions Leagues, and a prestigious FIFA World Cup title.

List of Lionel Messi’s trophies La Liga: 10 (Barcelona) Copa del Rey: 7 (Barcelona) Spanish Super Cup: 7 (Barcelona) UEFA Champions League: 4 (Barcelona) UEFA Super Cup: 3 (Barcelona) FIFA Club World Cup: 3 (Barcelona) Ligue 1: 3 (Paris Saint-Germain) Trophée des Champions: 1 (Paris Saint-Germain) Leagues Cup: 1 (Inter Miami) FIFA U-20 World Cup: 1 (Argentina) Olympics: 1 (Argentina) Copa America: 2 (Argentina) La Finalissima: 1 (Argentina) FIFA World Cup: 1 (Argentina)