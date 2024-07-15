Copa America 2024: Lautaro bags ‘Golden Boot’, James gets ‘Best Player Award’, Emiliano Martinez wins ‘Golden Glove’

Argentina defeated Colombia in the Copa America 2024 final on Sunday to lift its 16th title to become the most successful team in the history of the tournament.

In the post-final award ceremony, Colombia skipper James Rodriguez bagged the ‘Best Player’ award after providing six assists - the highest in a single edition by a player.

Argentina’s Lautaro Martinez (five goals) and Emiliano Martinez (five clean sheets) won the ‘Golden Boot’ and ‘Golden Glove’ awards