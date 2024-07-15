MagazineBuy Print

Copa America 2024: Lautaro bags ‘Golden Boot’, James gets ‘Best Player Award’, Emiliano Martinez wins ‘Golden Glove’

In the post-final award ceremony, Colombia skipper James Rodriguez bagged the 'Best Player' award after providing six assists - the highest in a single edition by a player.

Published : Jul 15, 2024 10:10 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Lautaro Martinez of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia, taking his tally to five goals.
Lautaro Martinez of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia, taking his tally to five goals. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Lautaro Martinez of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia, taking his tally to five goals. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Argentina defeated Colombia in the Copa America 2024 final on Sunday to lift its 16th title to become the most successful team in the history of the tournament.

In the post-final award ceremony, Colombia skipper James Rodriguez bagged the ‘Best Player’ award after providing six assists - the highest in a single edition by a player.

Argentina’s Lautaro Martinez (five goals) and Emiliano Martinez (five clean sheets) won the ‘Golden Boot’ and ‘Golden Glove’ awards

List of Copa America 2024 award winners
Golden Boot (Topscorer): Lautaro Martinez (Argentina)
Best Player: James Rodriguez (Colombia)
Golden Glove (Best Goalkeeper): Emiliano Martinez (Argentina)
Fair Play Award: Colombia

