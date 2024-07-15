MagazineBuy Print

Copa America 2024: Argentina ends Colombia’s 28-match unbeaten streak

The last time the men in yellow lost a match was against Argentina, back in 2022, when they narrowly lost to the men in the white and blue stripes courtesy of a Lautaro Martinez strike, the forward who currently tops the 2024 Copa America scoring charts with four goals.

Published : Jul 15, 2024 09:47 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jorge Carrascal of Colombia reacts during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia.
Jorge Carrascal of Colombia reacts during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Jorge Carrascal of Colombia reacts during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Argentina beat Colombia in the Copa America 2024 final on Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami to end the Los Cafeteros’s 28-match unbeaten streak.

Nestor Lorenzo’s Colombia had the longest current unbeaten streak in men’s football.

The last time the men in yellow lost a match was against Argentina, back in 2022. They narrowly lost to the men in the white and blue stripes courtesy of a Lautaro Martinez strike, the forward who currently tops the 2024 Copa America scoring charts with four goals.

Italy still holds the record for the longest unbeaten run in international football, going 37 matches without a loss between 2018 and 2021. Italy’s record run ended against Spain.

Lionel Messi and Argentina came close to equalling Italy’s tally of 37 matches unbeaten but fell one match short after its 2-1 loss against Saudi Arabia in its opening match of the 2022 World Cup.

Related Topics

Argentina /

Colombia /

Copa America 2024

